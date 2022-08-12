Subscribe

Fall sports schedules

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 12, 2022, 9:05AM

FOOTBALL

Petaluma

Aug. 28: home vs. Terra Linda

Sept. 1: home vs. Santa Rosa

Sept. 9: at Analy

Sept. 23: home vs. Justin Siena

Sept. 30: home vs. Vintage

Oct. 14: at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 21: at Napa

Oct. 29: at Casa Grande

Nov. 4: home vs. American Canyon

Casa Grande

Sept. 2: home vs. Maria Carrillo

Sept. 23: at Vintage

Sept. 30: home vs. Ukiah

Oct. 7: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 14: at Napa

Oct. 21: at American Canyon

Oct. 29: home vs. Petaluma

Nov. 4: at Justin-Siena

St. Vincent

Aug. 27: at St. Bernard’s

Sept. 3: at Incline

Sept. 10: home vs. St. Helena

Sept. 16: at Oakland Tech

Sept. 24: home vs. Montgomery

Oct. 7: at Piner

Oct. 21: at Ukiah

Oct. 28: home vs. Healdsburg

Nov. 5: home vs. Maria Carrillo

--

VOLLEYBALL

Petaluma

Aug. 23: at Analy

Aug. 25: home vs. Rancho Cotate

Aug. 30: at Windsor

Sept. 1: at San Marin

Sept. 6: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 13: at Napa

Sept. 15: home vs. American Canyon

Sept: 20: at Vintage

Sept. 22: home vs. Casa Grande

Sept. 27: at Justin Siena

Sept. 29: at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 6: home vs. Napa

Oct. 11: at American Canyon

Oct. 13: home vs. Vintage

Oct. 18: at Casa Grande

Oct. 20: home vs. Justin-Siena

Casa Grande

Aug. 23: at Santa Rosa

Aug. 25: home vs. Maria Carrillo

Aug. 26: home vs. Eureka

Aug. 30: home vs. Terra Linda

Sept. 1: at Rancho Cotate

Sept. 6: at American Canyon

Sept. 8: at Vintage

Sept. 13: home vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 20: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 22: at Petaluma

Sept. 27: home vs. Napa

Sept. 29: home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 4: home vs. Vintage

Oct. 6: at Justin-Siena

Oct. 8: at Rancho Cotate

Oct. 11: at San Rafael

Oct. 13: at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 18: home vs. Petaluma

Oct. 20: at Napa

--

CROSS COUNTRY

VVAL Center Meets

Sept. 28: Wetlands Edge Park, hosted by American Canyon

Oct. 12: TBD, hosted by Casa Grande

Oct. 26: Maxwell Park, hosted by Sonoma Valley

Nov. 5: VVAL championship, TBD, hosted by Napa

--

GIRLS GOLF

Petaluma

Aug. 30: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 6: at Napa

Sept. 8: home vs. American Canyon

Sept. 13: at Vintage

Sept. 16: home vs. Casa Grande

Sept. 20: at Justin-Siena

Sept. 22: at Sonoma Valley

Sept. 29: home vs. Napa

Oct. 4: at American Canyon

Oct. 6: home vs. Vintage

Oct. 11: at Casa Grande

Oct. 13: home vs. Justin-Siena

Casa Grande

Aug. 30: at American Canyon

Sept. 1: at Vintage

Sept. 6: home vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 13: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 15: at Petaluma

Sept. 20: home vs. Napa

Sept. 22: home vs. American Canyon

Sept. 27: home vs. Vintage

Sept. 29: at Justin-Siena

Oct. 6: at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 11: home vs. Petaluma

Oct. 13: at Napa

--

GIRLS TENNIS

Petaluma

Sept. 6: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 13: home vs. Napa

Sept. 15: at American Canyon

Sept. 20: home vs. Vintage

Sept. 22: at Casa Grande

Sept. 27: home vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 29: at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 6: at Napa

Oct. 11: home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 13: at Vintage

Oct. 16: home vs. Casa Grande

Oct. 20: at Justin-Siena

Casa Grande

Sept. 6: at American Canyon

Sept. 8 : home vs. Vintage

Sept. 13: at Justin Siena

Sept. 20: at Sonoma Valley

Sept. 22: home vs. Petaluma

Sept. 27: at Napa

Sept. 29: home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 4: at Vintage

Oct. 6: home vs. Justin-Siena

Oct. 13: home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 18: at Petaluma

Oct. 20: home vs. Napa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette