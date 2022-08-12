Fall sports schedules
FOOTBALL
Petaluma
Aug. 28: home vs. Terra Linda
Sept. 1: home vs. Santa Rosa
Sept. 9: at Analy
Sept. 23: home vs. Justin Siena
Sept. 30: home vs. Vintage
Oct. 14: at Sonoma Valley
Oct. 21: at Napa
Oct. 29: at Casa Grande
Nov. 4: home vs. American Canyon
Casa Grande
Sept. 2: home vs. Maria Carrillo
Sept. 23: at Vintage
Sept. 30: home vs. Ukiah
Oct. 7: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 14: at Napa
Oct. 21: at American Canyon
Oct. 29: home vs. Petaluma
Nov. 4: at Justin-Siena
St. Vincent
Aug. 27: at St. Bernard’s
Sept. 3: at Incline
Sept. 10: home vs. St. Helena
Sept. 16: at Oakland Tech
Sept. 24: home vs. Montgomery
Oct. 7: at Piner
Oct. 21: at Ukiah
Oct. 28: home vs. Healdsburg
Nov. 5: home vs. Maria Carrillo
--
VOLLEYBALL
Petaluma
Aug. 23: at Analy
Aug. 25: home vs. Rancho Cotate
Aug. 30: at Windsor
Sept. 1: at San Marin
Sept. 6: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 13: at Napa
Sept. 15: home vs. American Canyon
Sept: 20: at Vintage
Sept. 22: home vs. Casa Grande
Sept. 27: at Justin Siena
Sept. 29: at Sonoma Valley
Oct. 6: home vs. Napa
Oct. 11: at American Canyon
Oct. 13: home vs. Vintage
Oct. 18: at Casa Grande
Oct. 20: home vs. Justin-Siena
Casa Grande
Aug. 23: at Santa Rosa
Aug. 25: home vs. Maria Carrillo
Aug. 26: home vs. Eureka
Aug. 30: home vs. Terra Linda
Sept. 1: at Rancho Cotate
Sept. 6: at American Canyon
Sept. 8: at Vintage
Sept. 13: home vs. Justin-Siena
Sept. 20: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 22: at Petaluma
Sept. 27: home vs. Napa
Sept. 29: home vs. American Canyon
Oct. 4: home vs. Vintage
Oct. 6: at Justin-Siena
Oct. 8: at Rancho Cotate
Oct. 11: at San Rafael
Oct. 13: at Sonoma Valley
Oct. 18: home vs. Petaluma
Oct. 20: at Napa
--
CROSS COUNTRY
VVAL Center Meets
Sept. 28: Wetlands Edge Park, hosted by American Canyon
Oct. 12: TBD, hosted by Casa Grande
Oct. 26: Maxwell Park, hosted by Sonoma Valley
Nov. 5: VVAL championship, TBD, hosted by Napa
--
GIRLS GOLF
Petaluma
Aug. 30: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 6: at Napa
Sept. 8: home vs. American Canyon
Sept. 13: at Vintage
Sept. 16: home vs. Casa Grande
Sept. 20: at Justin-Siena
Sept. 22: at Sonoma Valley
Sept. 29: home vs. Napa
Oct. 4: at American Canyon
Oct. 6: home vs. Vintage
Oct. 11: at Casa Grande
Oct. 13: home vs. Justin-Siena
Casa Grande
Aug. 30: at American Canyon
Sept. 1: at Vintage
Sept. 6: home vs. Justin-Siena
Sept. 13: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 15: at Petaluma
Sept. 20: home vs. Napa
Sept. 22: home vs. American Canyon
Sept. 27: home vs. Vintage
Sept. 29: at Justin-Siena
Oct. 6: at Sonoma Valley
Oct. 11: home vs. Petaluma
Oct. 13: at Napa
--
GIRLS TENNIS
Petaluma
Sept. 6: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 13: home vs. Napa
Sept. 15: at American Canyon
Sept. 20: home vs. Vintage
Sept. 22: at Casa Grande
Sept. 27: home vs. Justin-Siena
Sept. 29: at Sonoma Valley
Oct. 6: at Napa
Oct. 11: home vs. American Canyon
Oct. 13: at Vintage
Oct. 16: home vs. Casa Grande
Oct. 20: at Justin-Siena
Casa Grande
Sept. 6: at American Canyon
Sept. 8 : home vs. Vintage
Sept. 13: at Justin Siena
Sept. 20: at Sonoma Valley
Sept. 22: home vs. Petaluma
Sept. 27: at Napa
Sept. 29: home vs. American Canyon
Oct. 4: at Vintage
Oct. 6: home vs. Justin-Siena
Oct. 13: home vs. Sonoma Valley
Oct. 18: at Petaluma
Oct. 20: home vs. Napa
