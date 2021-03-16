Finding the right park and right place for a dedicated bench

You are out hiking and come across a bench. Do you sit for a moment? Do you read the inscription? Many think of these park benches as being dedicated only to the memory of a deceased friend or loved one. But you can dedicate a bench or picnic table to celebrate a milestone event that comes along in life. For example, a birthday of significance. Or maybe an anniversary celebrating many years of happiness. I have a milestone birthday coming up, and my husband wants to make it very special. Since we are frequent visitors to our Regional Parks, he would like to dedicate a bench in one of our parks for the occasion. So how to proceed?

Sonoma County Regional Parks has mapped spots in many of the parks where benches and picnic tables can be placed. The process begins when you tell the Parks Foundation which parks you are interested in, and they can tell you the bench spots that might be available. But be patient! The process involves many factors and actors. The discussions and construction can take six months or so.

My husband first asked me my choice of parks. That’s a tough one. I’m South County. But I think Helen Putnam Regional Park has enough benches, so I eliminated that park location. How about Tolay Lake, the other south county Regional Park that we hike all the time? I had a favorite spot picked out for a possible site, and that park has very few benches on the trails. However, when we checked with the Parks Foundation to explore that option, we learned that planning was still ongoing, so no bench spots were available there yet. Regional Parks and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria are collaborating on the design of a “Gathering Place” that will offer special sponsorship opportunities at Tolay Lake later in the year.

Carol and Andy Eber on Mark West Creek Trail where Carol’s bench will be located. (CAROL EBER PHOTO)

My next choice was clear. Being a descendant of Mark West, an early settler in Sonoma County, I suggested Mark West Creek Regional Park, even though that park is not open to the public yet (except on special Preview Days). Located northeast of Sant Rosa, this park has 1,200 acres of grassland, chaparral, oaks, Douglas fir, redwoods, and riparian areas along three creeks, all of which provide homes to endangered Coho salmon and steelhead trout. The park also offers an up-close opportunity to see how natural landscapes recover from wildfires.

After some phone conversations with the Parks Foundation, success! There are some sites for benches at Mark West Creek Regional Park.

There are several factors I had to consider in making the selection of a bench site. What would you be looking at while sitting there? What are you hearing? Who is sitting on this bench? The hill climber? The walkers? Parents with children? My husband and I met the executive director of the Parks Foundation at the park entrance and hiked to explore the possible sites. After viewing the first one, I decided that I wanted my bench to be accessible to a lot of people. I could tell from my past experience hiking in this park on a Preview Day and by looking at the topo map that the third site was going to be a bench primarily for the hill climbers. I ruled that one out. I chose a spot by the creek under the oaks. Being a grandmother, I wanted families with little kids to enjoy my bench.

So some day in the future when you are hiking Mark West Creek Regional Park, I hope you find my shaded bench, sit for a moment and delight in the sound of the creek rippling over stones. In the meantime, sign up for a Preview Day in March or April to hike this magical place by going to http://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Calendar/. And you can learn more about benches, picnic tables and other sponsorship opportunities in Sonoma County Regional parks by visiting www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/commemorative-gifts.