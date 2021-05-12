First loss, but Casa Grande baseball team still unbeaten in league play

The Casa Grande High School baseball team hit a bump in the road Saturday afternoon, losing to the Rancho Cotate Cougars 6-4 in a game played on the Gaucho diamond.

The loss gives the Gauchos an overall 6 - 1 record while Rancho moves to 6 - 7.

Evan Johnson took the loss for Casa. In his six innings of work, Johnson struck out six, walked two and scattered eight hits while yielding two earned runs.

Casa's defensive play, stellar all season, had a letdown in the sixth inning when Rancho ended up scoring four runs, including its third run of the day on a squeeze play.

The Gaucho offense was anemic for the first five innings against Rancho starter Jacob Grenier who limited Casa to a single hit.

Casa finally showed signs of life in the sixth inning, getting its first baserunner of the day to second base, and eventually loading the bases on hits from Jake McCoy and Isaac Sheeks and Nick Tobin's hit by pitch. However, the Gauchos couldn't push any runs across.

Rancho added a run in the seventh inning to take 6 - 0 lead before Casa finally rallied to score four runs in its final at bat. The rally included a two-RBI double from McCoy.

The rally came up short as Lucas Schaefer's pinch-hit single put the tying run at first base with two outs, but Rancho secured the victory on a fly out.

The loss did not impact Casa Grande’s standing in the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Gauchos remained unbeaten in VVAL play with a 9 - 2 road win over Vintage on Wednesday.

Vintage was 3 - 0 heading into the VVAL contest.

Gavin Ochoa earned his fourth win on the year in as many starts. The righty went six strong innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out eight and allowing only one walk.

Tobin came on to throw a scoreless inning in the seventh.

The Gaucho offense pounded out nine hits to go with four walks and six batters hit by pitch.

After breaking through for a run in the second inning, Casa added four runs in the third and fifth innings to complete its scoring.

Zane Bennett and McCoy each had two hits for the Gauchos with McCoy also adding two RBIs. Mason Cox chipped in with two RBIs and scored twice in the win.