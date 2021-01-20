Five high schools keep one-man sports department hopping

Petaluma sportswriter Greg Clementi began working for a local news group that publishes North Bay newspapers including the Sonoma West Times, Cloverdale Reveille, Healdsburg Tribune and Windsor Times more than 17 years ago when the prep sports scene in the Redwood Empire had a much different makeup.

Since that time, leagues have completely realigned, sports have been added and suddenly contests have been shut down in all CIF competition caused by the current pandemic. Clementi, who personally filled the pages of the four community newspapers with sports news and pictures, has soldiered on, howeve, and kept things going lately but in a much different way.

Clementi covers Analy, El Molino, Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale high school sports on a weekly basis, but recently it has become a bit of a challenge with no sports being played since the shutdown last spring.

When he started, four his schools were members of the Sonoma County League and they played each other regularly. It helped that Casa Grande and Petaluma were also on board which made venues much easier to reach for Clementi who would often show up mid way through a game sporting his well-worn Boston Red Sox hat, and would jockey for position to take another sports photo. He then would check with contacts for game info before quickly leaving for another venue.

“Now I write most of my copy on Monday and work on through the day,” Greg said recently. “Three of our four papers now publish online only, and there is no demand for travel. Our newspapers have managed to stay alive thanks to small business loans as long as 90% of the working staff stays on board.”

Much of the material covered by Clementi in all four papers centers around current pandemic updates by the CIF. “I want my readers to stay current if there is ever going to be a high school athletic season,” he said. Right now I think that the next two months will tell the story on sports for the rest of the year.”

“At present I am writing about three Windsor baseball players who have been offered spots on college teams. Windsor had a good season this year. Hopefully they can maintain a good lasting program like Casa Grande under Paul Maytorena.

“Cloverdale had some good seasons of basketball and girls softball with Tehea Bird. She is headed to the University of Oregon on a softball scholarship. There are more kids in the area who are moving on to college that I can write about as well.”

None of the papers in the group has a professional sports photographer which created the need for the veteran journalist to take pictures of the action himself.

“I don’t have a lot of time at each site, so it is up to me to determine where the teams are in the game and what has gone on so far,” he said. It’s really a matter of timing to figure out where players should be and when it’s going to happen. Sometimes I have to use pictures that I've taken recently.”

At times, Clementi has scurried to as many as three sites in one day so timing is definitely an issue. Checking with observers including team scorekeepers helps. There are contacts at each school who help.

There was a bit of good news for Clementi in sports writing for all of his newspapers when St. Vincent was moved into the North Bay League by the North Coast Section. It will be a short trip from his home in Petaluma to cover games on the Mustangs’ campus involving El Molino, Healdsburg and Analy. Non-league opponent Cloverdale will always make regular visits as well.

“It’s kind of selfish on my part, but that move to the west side of Petaluma helps me a lot,” he said. He will also find Saturday afternoon games at Yarborough Field to his liking as athletic photos in the daylight come out very well.

Advertising in community newspapers has been crippled during the pandemic, and Clementi has found a percent of his work cut as well. For a while during the CIF mandated shutdown it will curtail many long athletic trips.

“This has still been a great way to make a living,” he admitted.

Petaluma sports fans will get their first look at the versatile sports wordsmith early in the football season when Windsor hosts Casa Grande in the first scheduled game of the season. If it ever begins.

Clementi will be the one on the sidelines wearing a Red Sox hat and carrying a camera.