Focus on seniors in Petaluma boys basketball win over Casa Grande

It was a great way to wrap up an unusual, but enjoyable boys basketball season. Tuesday night’s 62-55 Petaluma win over Casa Grande didn’t officially end the season. Petaluma still has a game at Napa on its agenda, but Tuesday’s third meeting between the rivals did put a period on a season that almost didn’t happen and had several sputters along the way.

And Tuesday gave teams from both sides a chance to put on a final performance before fans from both sides of the freeway. It also gave seniors from both teams an opportunity for a final curtain call.

That five Petaluma seniors had a chance to be recognized in their home gym was through the good will of the Casa Grande players who agreed to fill in after American Canyon had to bow out of the game due to COVID concerns.

Casa Grande coach Chris Gutendorf said his players were enthusiastic to play the contest. “They were more than happy to come and play,” the coach said. “They wanted to play as many games as possible.”

Casa Grande coach Anton Lyons started all five of his senior players – Esteban Bermudez, Liam Gotschall, Eric Perez, Reece Lakritz and Ivan Cortez.

Casa Grande seniors, who had already been honored at their own Senior Night were also recognized. Playing in their final game for the Gauchos were Eli Cappelen, George Morawicz, Michael Tedrow, Jake Cerruti, Jonah Siebels and Ryan McGuinn.

The win gave Petaluma the edge in what became a three-game series between the local teams. Earlier, Petaluma defeated Casa at Casa 66-59, while the Gauchos won at Petaluma 62-59.

Tuesday’s tie-breaker was poured from the same mold as the previous game. It was played at a hectic pace with momentum favoring first one side and then the other.

Petaluma jumped out to a quick lead, but the Gauchos fought back to lead 17-10 at the first break. The quarter also reinforced the accurate concept that Petaluma’s Bermudez and Casa Grande’s Siebels were again going to match skills and competitive fires.

Bermudez would finish with 21 points, while Siebels countered with 16 for the Gauchos.

Fifteen of Bermudez’ points came in the first half when he was a key reason Petaluma was able to reach the midpoint clinging to a 30-29 lead.

In the second half, Bermudez became more of a facilitator, and Gotschall picked up the scoring pace, counting nine of his 14 points in the final two quarters.

For Casa Grande, McGuinn came alive both with his scoring and rebounding. After finding the range for just one basket in the first half, he poured in eight points as the Gauchos grabbed a 49-45 lead heading into the final period.

Early on in the period, Lakritz made his senior contribution to the Petaluma cause, draining a 3-ball that gave Petaluma the lead at 53-49, and the Trojans never again trailed. Not that the road to the finish was easy. Down the stretch, Petaluma blanketed the backboards for several key offensive rebounds and managed to stretch its lead as Casa attempted to trade fouls for possession, and were foiled by accurate Trojan free throw shooting.

Casa Grande scored just five points in the entire fourth quarter.

After the game, Petaluma coach Anton Lyons wanted to keep the focus on the Trojan seniors.

“Eric, Esteban and Isaac have been with me for all three years I have been here,” the coach said. “They helped turn the program around. Tonight meant a lot to them. The seniors are leaving as winners.”

Casa Grande finishes the season with a 7-7 record and a 5-6 mark against Vine Valley Athletic League teams. Petaluma is 8-6 overall and 6-4 against league foes with the Napa game still be played.

Petaluma prevailed in a thrilling junior varsity game, beating American Canyon 61-60.