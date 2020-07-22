Football coaches optimistic, skeptical

Petaluma football coaches view the North Coast Section plan to renew the season in January with emotions ranging from optimism to skepticism.

“Now that we have an answer about when we can start playing, we can take our time and do it right,” said Petaluma High coach Rick Krist. His team had delayed starting conditioning practice until getting approval from the California Interscholastic Federation and NCS to even have a season.

Now that it has been determined that the season will begin in January, Krist plans to begin the Trojan conditioning program next week. “We will be holding distance workouts and following all the safety protocols,” he said.

“For us, it doesn’t look awful,” he said of the NCS calendar. “It looks like we will get a full season.

Himself a three-sport athlete at Petaluma High, Krist expressed concern for multi-sport athletes who must make a choice between the multitude of sports designated as spring sports or attempt to play two sports simultaneously. “I really feel sorry for the kids who will have to choose between sports,” he said.

Under the new plan, football has been designated as a “fall” sport along with cross country and volleyball. “Spring” sports, set to begin in March, will include badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and track and field.

Casa Grande coach John Antonio, mindful that the season is still five months off, is going to give the Gauchos some time off after two weeks of conditioning.

“We want to avoid burnout,” he said. “We’re going to take the summer off and come back in September, play some 7-on-7 and hit the weight room. Lifting is crucial. It is important to have the players in shape to get through the season.”

Antonio said athletics is only one of the challenges facing his players. “An even bigger part is the academics. It will be a challenge for them to keep up with the academics by Zoom,” he said.

He also noted that just because a schedule has been set doesn’t mean a football season is a certainty.

“We the virus isn’t under control, we could be in the same boat a year from now,” he said.

Antonio isn’t the only coach skeptical about the plan.

“Who is to say things are going to get better? asked St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “At St. Vincent we’re going to look at all our options. We want to be safe, but we want to look at our options.”

St. Vincent was among the first schools in Sonoma County to begin conditioning following county recommended safety protocols. This week will be the fifth and final for the Mustangs.

“We’re going to take a two-week break and come back on Aug. 10 ,” the coach said.

Herzog noted that for a small school like St. Vincent, lumping so many sports into the “spring” season could have a major impact.

“I don’t see how we can do it,” he said. “We’re trying to get a lacrosse program going and we have four or five athletes who play both baseball and basketball.”