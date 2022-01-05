Football ends, college next for Mackenzie Soper

Mackenzie Soper scored 37 points for a Petaluma High School football team that went 7-4 and reached the North Coast Section playoffs, but her greatest contribution came in the Trojan homecoming game against Sonoma Valley, and it came off the field.

As president of the school’s Associated Student Body, Soper was in charge of homecoming festivities, a huge responsibility, especially this year as students returned to class and were allowed to have a homecoming with parade, floats, Homecoming Royalty and all the trimmings.

Soper worked hard with ASP vice-president Nicolleta Johnson to plan each detail, but when the halftime highlight came, Soper was in the locker room with her football teammates. “I was so relieved when I got back on the field and someone told me, ‘It went really well, and you guys (ASB) won the float (competition),’” she said.

Homecoming is just one of the many responsibilities of the ASB president. Soper explained simply, “It’s a lot of work.”

Work is something Soper doesn’t shy away from. Not only is she ASB president and placekicker for the football team but she also plays soccer and has a 4.2 grade point average, down slightly from the 4.8 she earned in her junior year.

Her third year of kicking for Petaluma was by far her most enjoyable. Of course, success on the field made things even more fun. “We had a good group,” Soper said. “We had 17 seniors, but we also had a lot of younger players.”

While the Trojans were winning, Soper got off to a slow start. “The beginning of my season was rough,” she admitted. “I was using the same footing I used in soccer and in football it is different.” Once she found her groove, she was automatic on PATs, finishing third on the team in scoring.

Soper emphasized she was not alone in her kicking duties, but was part of a team that included long snapper Dawson Shaw and holder Eli Galaudet-Freeman. “When we were going good, it was pretty much automatic,” she said.

Although she continues to play soccer for the Trojans, Soper realizes her football playing days are over.

She did manage to extend her football career an extra game when the Trojans extended their season by reaching the North Coast Section playoffs, losing to Tamalpais 27-21. She kicked three final PATs in that game, but didn’t give up hope for more football until Petaluma’s last drive ended with an incomplete pass.

“I thought we were going to win right up until that final pass dropped,” she said. “It hit me that it was over in the last 30 seconds.”

Soper said football just wasn’t about having fun. “Football shaped me into who I am,” she said. “It gave me a lot of confidence. I grew up a lot playing football.”

Soper is the daughter of Jennifer and Will Soper. “My mom is, like, the loudest fan,” the kicker said. “She is obsessed with football.”

Football might not be in Soper’s future, but she does have other plans.

“I’m waiting to hear back from colleges,” said the honor student. Among her choices would be USC, Notre Dame, Alabama and LSU.

“I want to study criminal law and become a lawyer,” she said.