Football practice starts in Petaluma with hope and team building

Despite the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic still threatening, area high schools took another step toward normalcy last week with the start of football practice.

For the first time in more than a year, practices started on schedule Aug. 9 with all three local schools – Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent - looking forward to kicking off Aug. 27 or Aug. 28.

Casa Grande starts things on Friday, Aug. 27 with a home game against Piner. Petaluma and St. Vincent follow on Saturday, Aug. 28 with Petaluma playing at Terra Linda and St. Vincent renting Petaluma’s Steve Ellison Field for a 7 p.m. opener against St. Bernard’s from Eureka.

Casa Grande

There is all kinds of optimism at Casa Grande, where coach John Antonio and his staff are working with 140 prospects spread across varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. There are so many potential Gauchos that Antonio had to borrow helmets from St. Vincent to get them all equipped.

Casa Grande began practice with a three-night camp at Hanna Boys Center.

“It was a really good way to bring the team together,” said Antonio. “There were few distractions, we got a lot of things done and it was a lot of fun.”

The coach said it was a little different as the team observed COVID-19 precautions, but there were no COVID-related illnesses reported.

Back on campus, the Gauchos had “one of the best practices we’ve ever had on Thursday,” Antonio said. “The energy was pretty unreal.”

The team also scrimmaged on Friday.

Saturday the Gauchos will scrimmage at Rancho Cotate at 7 p.m., preceded by a junior varsity scrimmage at 3 p.m. The freshmen teams will scrimmage at Casa at 10 Saturday morning.

PETALUMA

Petaluma High had a strong first week of practice capped off by a good team scrimmage, but the Trojans are experiencing a numbers crunch, coach Rick Krist said.

“Our numbers are not where we want them to be,” Krist said, without being specific. “A lot of our younger players didn’t turn out for whatever reason, so we have decided not to have a junior varsity team to start the season.”

Krist did not specifically mention the COVID-19 pandemic, but did note that some players might have decided against playing football after the confusion of last season when football became a spring sport after being nearly canceled entirely.

The coach said Petaluma would have a freshman team and there is a possibility of playing some junior varsity games later in the season as the freshmen become more experienced.

On a brighter note, the coach was pleased with the efforts of the players during the first week of practice.

“I think we will have a good varsity group,” he said. “We are young, but we have good depth at every position.”

Krist said he was pleased with the Petaluma scrimmage.

“The offense looked to be ahead of the defense,” he observed. “Usually it’s the other way around, but we have a lot of players that will go both ways and some of our top guys spent more time on defense.”

Maria Carrillo and San Marin will come to Steve Ellison Field on Friday for a three-way varsity scrimmage. Novato was invited, but Krist said the Hornets will probably not have a varsity team this year. Novato will bring a junior varsity team to fill in for Petaluma’s lack of a JV team. The varsities will scrimmage at 7 p.m., with junior varsity teams on the field at 5:30.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent players will also have an opportunity to hit someone in an opposition uniform when they scrimmage at West County Saturday at Karlsen Field in Sebastopol. West County is the new high school created by combining Analy and El Molino high schools. Varsity kickoff is noon with a junior varsity game at 10:30 a.m.

St. Vincent began practice with a Sunday night camp at the school.

“It was a really good experience,” said Mustang coach Trent Herzog. “It was a great way to build brotherhood.”

St. Vincent capped off what Herzog called a very good week of practice with its annual Blue and Red scrimmage on Saturday, followed by a barbecue at the school.

Numbers are good and St. Vincent expects to have both varsity and junior varsity teams this year after not fielding a junior varsity team during the spring season.

“We’re working really hard,” Herzog said. “Everyone is healthy. We’re excited to play at Ellison Field against a very good St. Bernard’s team.”