Football preview: Is the future now for Gauchos?

The Casa Grande High School football future is bright. The question is: How soon will that future get here?

The Gauchos have size, speed and depth. What they lack is experience. Casa Grande’s junior class is loaded with talent, but there are only eight seniors on the team. There are 35 juniors and many will be in key positions on both sides of scrimmage.

“Our junior class is strong and talented,” said coach John Antonio. “We have some seniors who will provide good leadership. I wish we could have them back for a full season.”

Casa Grande’s young team will get tested early in the Gauchos’ six-game season. Casa opens Friday night against defending Vine Valley League champion Vintage and follows with its only non-league game on March 13 at Rancho Cotate, a team that won the North Coast Section Division 2 last season.

“We will be tested, but we’re looking forward to it,” Antonio said. “I think we’re ready. After conditioning throughout the pandemic we’re ahead in terms of being in shape.”

Casa Grande’s strength is not in one particular area, but in its overall talent across the field, beginning up front. “We have a lot of depth on both the offensive and defensive line,” said Antonio. “There isn’t a big drop off between the starters and others.”

The coach has been especially impressed with freshman Kodi Cornelous, a 6-foot, 245-pound graduate of the Petaluma Panther youth football program. “He has the best tools of any lineman I’ve ever coached,” Antonio said.

There are a multitude of strong athletes with good size around the freshman on a line that is expected to be anchored by center Donavin Abramson , a 215-pound junior.

With Garrison Crockett (285 pounds), Nick Tobin (235 pounds), Colin Patchet (265 pounds), Carlos Guzman (220 pounds), Emmett Peterson (170 pounds) and Ryan Vanworm (180 pounds) the Gauchos have size, strength and depth.

A lot of the same players give strength and depth to a defensive front that will include Cornelous, Patchet, Tobin, Gio Edmisten, Daniel Miller, Esteban Sierra and Sebastian Velazquez amd Emett Peterson.

Behind the line, there is a real battle to run the team at quarterback between juniors Jacob Porteous, and Dominic Feliciano. Transfer Porteous was a starter for St. Vincent last season as a sophomore, passing for 1,544 yards and compiling a 113.8 quarterback rating. Feliciano backed up Miguel Robertson last season, completing 8 of 11 passes.

“Both are excellent quarterbacks,” said Antonio. “It is a great problem to have. We are looking at the possibility of having two quarterbacks.”

Ryan Kasper, one of the team’s best two-way players last season as a sophomore, is back to lead a strong group of running backs. Playing with two all-leaguers, Matt Herrera and Dominic Giomi, last season, Kasper was a strong blocker and gained 217 yards in 42 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Three juniors Daniel Ruiz, Paul Fetterly and Sam Skinner come up from the junior varsity with strong credentials. Kaden Ramirez, a 190-pound junior brings a power-style strength to the halfback mix.

Whoever is at quarterback will have a multitude of outstanding receivers. “We have more depth at receiver than at any other position,” Antonio noted.

Antonio has been especially impressed with lanky Shane Runyeon, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior with what the coach called, “unbelievable hands.” Among a whole cadre of other strong receivers are Ramirez, Maverick Googins, Toby Humphreys, Marcus Scott, Dylan Petersen and Antonio Bernardini.

Bernardini is expected to be a key factor on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker in a unit that will be led by Kasper who made a sensational varsity debut as a sophomore, leading the team in tackles with 115 in 10 games.

Antonio is also looking forward to adding Charles Nathe, the junior varsity Most Valuable Player from last year, to the varsity team. Others who will help at linebacker are Jordan Filippi, Joe Ellis, Ramirez, Sam Skinner, Bladen Fuller and Petersen.

The defensive backfield will be anchored by returning senior Eli Cappelen. Others who will help with the last line of defense are Shane Runyeon, Cody Rodrigo, Googins, Jesus Meija, Caden Cramer, Reese Steinberg and Petersen. Cramer, Googin, Rodrigo and Steinberg will be at safety.

Miller gives Casa Grande a strong kicker.

It is a potentially strong lineup that will be tested in its first two games, and continue to face challenges against a strong league schedule that includes a good American Canyon team at home on April 2 and a local showdown in the Egg Bowl at Petaluma on April 16.

“We’re excited,” Antonio said. “We have good depth, we are in good shape and we have good leadership.”