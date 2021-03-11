Football preview: St. Vincent High School has talent, but faces big challenges

The St. Vincent High School football schedule is short on quantity, but huge in quality.

Beginning March 13 in Ukiah and ending on their home turf on April 17 against Healdsburg in their only home game, the Mustangs will play just five games and only one at home. But four of the five it does play will be against much larger schools,and three of the five will be against teams that reached the North Coast Section playoffs in 2019.

Of course, the Mustangs also reached the playoffs for the second time in as many seasons under head coach Trent Herzog.

Herzog said the Mustangs are undaunted by the short road ahead. “It is definitely going to be a challenge,” he said. “But we will be competitive in every game.” The Mustangs follow the trip to Wildcat country in the north with games at Analy, Justin-Siena and El Molino, before finally playing at home.

“Our schedule will tell us where we are for the future,” the coach said. Next season when, hopefully, the Mustangs get to play a normal 10-game schedule, they will move into the North Bay League Redwood which includes Analy, El Molino and Healdsburg.

While the St. Vincent enrollment might not match those of its opponents, its football team has strong numbers with 39 players on its roster. Since it will have no junior varsity games, Herzog will try to find playing time for all in the varsity games.

On paper, the biggest chore for the Mustangs will be replacing the majority of an offensive line that last season was rated one of the best ever at the school. On the field, it might be a brighter story than on paper.

The front will be anchored by Cameron Vaughn who was good enough to not only start, but excel last season as a freshman. He is now up to 6 feet, 3 inches, 285 pounds of muscle. “He is a super athlete and a definite college prospect,” said Herzog. Vaughn is slated to play left tackle, but is talented enough athlete to play anywhere on the front line.

Liam Welsh will be at the left guard position. A 200-pound junior, he started as a freshman but missed most of last season became of injury and illness. The other guard starter is likely to be 240-pound Andrew Pech who started as a sophomore, but took last season off before returning for his senior season. Dominic Minton, a 215 pounder coming up from the junior varsity, is the possible starter at right tackle. Juniors Riley Gilfillan and Christian Abramo are battling to start at center, with both slated for a lot of playing time somewhere along the line no matter who wins the starting job.

Junior Jared Flores, who just recently joined the team, sophomore Kieran Pedersen will add depth to the front line. Others in the mix for playing time up front are Chris Troy, Shea Durenberger, Brett Ghisletta, Bainey Reier, Gio Albini, Josh Malik and Mario Aldana.

Pech and Vaughn will also bring their size and athletic talent to anchor the defensive front with Welsh and Flores also working on the defensive interior.

Junior Killian Collins and Riley Gilfillan, Reier, Carter Payte, Pedersen and Abramo are in the mix for defensive end.

Some of the Mustangs best athletes will fill the linebacker spots. Nathan Rooks, a 220-pound sophomore who started at outside linebacker as a freshman, moves to inside backer this season where he will be a dominant force. Sophomore Kyle Ghisletta, freshman Brett Ghisletta and Minton will get playing time. Junior Jake DeCarli will also play inside linebacker, among other positions. “He is our Swiss army knife,” said Herzog. “He will move around wherever we need him. Kai Hall, St. Vincent’s outstanding running back, will also play some on defense, although his snaps on that side of scrimmage will be limited because of his value to the offense.

Team leader Nate Berniklau headlines the outside linebacking crew. Not only is he an outstanding two-way player, but his leadership will make him a team captain. Another senior, Devaneaux Sagaral is also being counted on to be a key two-way player. Mac Cruz, DeCarli, Thomas Graziano and Bishop Gilfillan will also be in line for playing time at inside linebacker.

Two-way standout Liam O’Hare will be the backstop of a defensive backfield that also features Jaret Bosarge, called by Herzog, one of the toughest players and hardest workers on the team.” Also in the defensive backfield mix are Jack Davis, Matthew Kropelnicki, Malcolm Rooks, Hudson Stipp, Preston Kwan and Tank Crestetto.

And then there is Dante Antonini, one of the best all-around athletes not only on the team, but in the school. If he has time, he will be a legitimate three-sport standout. His official position will be strong safety, but hl move all over the field, concentrating on neutralizing opponents’ offensive strength. “We are creating our defense around him,” said Herzog.