Football preview: Trojans count on senior leadership

The game is the thing for the Petaluma High School football team.

Coming off a 2-8 season, Petaluma’s Trojans look to be much improved as they start their abbreviated season at Justin-Siena in Napa Friday night. But, their season has already been a success by just being back on the field.

“I’m hugely excited that we will have an opportunity to play,” said veteran Trojan coach Rick Krist. “I am really excited for the seniors who are going to have a final season. Our seniors have really worked hard and provided strong leadership. They have been like coaches during our workouts.”

One of those seniors is quarterback Jack Hartman who begins his third year on varsity Friday night. Last season, he completed 43 of 85 pass attempts for 470 yards and rushed for 75 more with a team-leading five touchdowns. Most importantly, he efficiently administered Petaluma’s read-dependent triple-option offense. He suffered a severe hamstring injury early n the Trojans’ final game of the season last year, but, with the team confined to non-contact workouts, he is fully recovered and is in line for a big season.

“He can throw, run and knows what we are trying to do on offense,” Krist said.

Hartman will be backed by two good athletes who will find a place to play when they are not needed at quarterback, junior Eli Galaudet-Freeman and sophomore Henry Ellis.

The quarterbacks will be working behind a veteran offensive front, particularly on the right side where three-year starter Jack Santos and Casey Pectol return. “They work well together and are tremendous leaders,” said Krist.

Junior Ryan Castiglia, in his second season on the varsity, will be at center, backed by senior Ryan Baptista in his first year of football.

On the left side of the line will be senior Sebastian Vaca and Kai Alexander, a first-year junior.

In the Petaluma offense, the tight end is a key blocking member of the offensive line. Neill Crudo will handle the spot for the Trojans with help from senior TJ Fife, one of the most improved and dedicated players during the long pre-season workouts.

Senior Mario Zarco, one of the team’s better all-around players will be at fullback, backed by senior Francisco Perez and sophomore Lucas Vanderlind.

Running back remains a question, with no returners, although several candidates have shown athleticism and quickness led by junior AJ Kaiser and sophomore Silas Pologeorgis. CJ Powers, a junior transfer from Cloverdale, has impressed the coaches. “He is a football player,” said Krist. Senior Matt Baumsteiger has also been impressive, although he hasn’t played football since his sophomore season.

Although Petaluma is not known as a pass-heavy team, that could change some with the strong-armed Hartman throwing to a bevy of talented receivers that includes Rocco Palmini, Tanner Starett, Luke Reavis, Dawson Shaw and Eduardo Martinez Cruz, a former soccer player. “We have some guys who can catch the ball,” observed Krist.

Anchors of the defensive line will be nose tackle Vaca and ends Castiglia and Zarco. A bevy of linemen will also be in the rotation.

Heart of the Petaluma defense will be a solid, and numbers strong linebacking crew led by middle linebacker Santos, one of the Petaluma leaders and one of the best in the VVAL. Among those who will help are Ellis, Pectol, Pologeorgis, Starrett, Palmini and Perez.

Junior AJ Kaiser and Powers are slated to be the cornerbacks with Hartman and Darren Shaw at safeties. Hartman is one of the best secondary defenders in the league.

“We are in good shape physically, but to prepare to play a game in two weeks is difficult,” Krist said. “We will be very generic to start.”

What will not be generic to start is the Trojan schedule which includes Justin-Siena Friday night in Napa, followed by a return to Napa to face defending VVAL champion Vintage, a non-league home game against Rancho Cotate and a home game against Napa. All four of those teams reached the North Coast Section playoffs last season.