The schedules are set for the 2023-24 football season and, once again, local teams have difficult roads ahead.

What a way to start! Grande opens its season August 25 at Cardinal Newman. Not to be out done, Petaluma plays the same night against Rancho Cotate at Santa Rosa Junior College.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande jumps starts the season at Cardinal Newman against a Cardinal team that, by its lofty standards, had a down year last fall, finishing 8-5 and 3-2 in the North Bay League Oak. Still, the Cardinals reached the North Coast Section Division 4 championship game before being beaten by Marin Catholic, and they should be even better this season.

Also on the Gaucho pre-league schedule are Berkeley, champion of the West Alameda County-Mission League, and a team that was 8-4 last season and Balboa, a team that was 6-6 last season, but ranked No. 2 in the San Francisco Section. The Gauchos go to Berkeley on Sept. 1, and get Balboa at home on Sept. 15.

The make-or-break Vine Valley Athletic League portion of the Casa Grande season comes near the end when it plays, in succession, Vintage on Oct. 13, American Canyon on Oct. 20 and Petaluma on Oct. 28. Both games against VVAL powers Vintage and American Canyon are at Casa, while the Gauchos must go across town to play the Egg Bowl at Petaluma.

PETALUMA

The Trojans open in equally treachous waters, facing a Rancho Cotate team that was 9-3 last season, losing only to Windsor in the tough North Bay League Oak title chase.

Petaluma follows against Santa Rosa on Sept. 1 in Santa Rosa in a traditional rivalry game that dates back decades. The Trojans then seek pay back for an upset loss to Analy last season in another tradition-shrouded rivalry contest at home on Sept. 8.

The VVAL is perhaps its most talented from top to bottom since its inception in 2018, but Petaluma, with its entire offensive line and several other veterans returning, is expected to be in the midst of the title hunt.

For the Trojans, the VVAL season could well come down to its last two regularly scheduled games of the season against Casa Grande on Oct. 28 and Vintage on Nov. 3. Casa Grande rallied to beat the Trojans 29-28 last season, while Petaluma beat Vintage for the first time ever in football 28-26 last year.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent has lost just three games and only one regular season game over the last two years. It will be difficult for the Mustangs to maintain that pace as they face a loaded non-league schedule that includes Oakland Tech, Balboa and St. Bernard’s.

St. Vincent opens at home in a Saturday afternoon game on Aug. 24 against DeAnza.. Although 6-5 on the season, DeAnza was second with a 4-1 record in the Tri-County Rock League and reached the NCS playoffs.

The rest of the Mustang non-league season is even tougher. Oakland Tech was 8-3 last season and finished second to McClymonds in the tough Oakland League with a 4-1 record.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog has yearned to play the town’s big schools, Petaluma and/or Casa Grande. It won’t happen this season, but the Mustangs will play Balboa on Sept. 9, a team that the following week will take on Casa Grande.

St. Bernard’s is a traditional St. Vincent rival that lost twice last season to the Gauchos and will be eagerly seeking payback when the rivals meet Oct. 14 in Eureka.

St. Vincent’s toughest roadblock to a third North Bay League Redwood championship might come in its first league contest of the season, a Sept. 22 game against Montgomery in Santa Rosa. Another key league game is the Mustangs’ last regular-season contest at Maria Carrillo on Nov. 3.