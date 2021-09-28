Football Scoreboard
LAST WEEK
Petaluma 24, Justin-Siena 21
American Canyon 43, Sonoma Valley 7
Nevada Union 33, Napa 14
Casa Grande 46, Vintage 44
St. Vincent 15, Ukiah 8
Healdsburg 13, Kennedy (Richmond) 6
Montgomery 38, West County 20
Santa Rosa 29, Maria Carrillo 22
Windsor 41, Eureka 6
Rancho Cotate 38, Vanden 31
St. Mary’s (Stockton) 34, Cardinal Newman 14
THIS WEEK
Petaluma at Vintage
Justin Siena at Sonoma Valley
Napa at American Canyon
Casa Grande at Antioch
Terra Linda at Santa Rosa
Piner at Maria Carrillo
Windsor at Benicia
Pleasant Valley at Rancho Cotate
Cardinal Newman at Ukiah
