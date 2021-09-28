Subscribe

Football Scoreboard

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 28, 2021, 3:26PM
LAST WEEK

Petaluma 24, Justin-Siena 21

American Canyon 43, Sonoma Valley 7

Nevada Union 33, Napa 14

Casa Grande 46, Vintage 44

St. Vincent 15, Ukiah 8

Healdsburg 13, Kennedy (Richmond) 6

Montgomery 38, West County 20

Santa Rosa 29, Maria Carrillo 22

Windsor 41, Eureka 6

Rancho Cotate 38, Vanden 31

St. Mary’s (Stockton) 34, Cardinal Newman 14

THIS WEEK

Petaluma at Vintage

Justin Siena at Sonoma Valley

Napa at American Canyon

Casa Grande at Antioch

Terra Linda at Santa Rosa

Piner at Maria Carrillo

Windsor at Benicia

Pleasant Valley at Rancho Cotate

Cardinal Newman at Ukiah

