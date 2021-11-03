Football scoreboard
LAST WEEK
VVAL
Vintage 70, Napa 7
Casa Grande 57, Petaluma 35
Justin Siena 31, American Canyon 22
Sonoma Valley 51, Highlands 12
NBL REDWOOD
Santa Rosa 48, Piner 7
Montgomery 41, Cloverdale 21
St. Vincent 48, Healdsburg 8
NBL OAK
Windsor 42, Ukiah 6
Rancho Cotate 19, Cardinal Newman 17
West County 41, Maria Carrillo 32
THIS WEEK
VVAL
Sonoma Valley at Napa
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande
Petaluma at American Canyon
NBL REDWOOD
Santa Rosa at St. Vincent (Saturday)
Stellar Prep at Piner
Healdsburg at Montgomery
NBL OAK
Windsor at Rancho Cotate
Ukiah at Maria Carrillo
West County at Cardinal Newman
