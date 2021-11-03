Subscribe

Football scoreboard

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 2, 2021, 10:34PM
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST WEEK

VVAL

Vintage 70, Napa 7

Casa Grande 57, Petaluma 35

Justin Siena 31, American Canyon 22

Sonoma Valley 51, Highlands 12

NBL REDWOOD

Santa Rosa 48, Piner 7

Montgomery 41, Cloverdale 21

St. Vincent 48, Healdsburg 8

NBL OAK

Windsor 42, Ukiah 6

Rancho Cotate 19, Cardinal Newman 17

West County 41, Maria Carrillo 32

THIS WEEK

VVAL

Sonoma Valley at Napa

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande

Petaluma at American Canyon

NBL REDWOOD

Santa Rosa at St. Vincent (Saturday)

Stellar Prep at Piner

Healdsburg at Montgomery

NBL OAK

Windsor at Rancho Cotate

Ukiah at Maria Carrillo

West County at Cardinal Newman

