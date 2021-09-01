Football Scoreboard
LAST WEEK
Windsor 42, East Union 0
West County 35, Santa Rosa 34
Rancho Cotate 38, Los Lomas 35
San Leandro 20, Cardinal Newman 17
Montgomery 23, Ukiah 16
Healdsburg 20, Fort Bragg 6
St. Vincent 21, St. Bernard’s 20
Montgomery 21, Ukiah 6
Petaluma 49, Terra Linda 19
Rodriguez 15, American Canyon 13
Fortuna 29, Justin-Siena 20
THIS WEEK
Eureka at Windsor
West County at San Marin
Rancho Cotate at Accalanes
Vacaville at Cardinal Newman
Ukiah at Northgate
Casa Grande at Maria Carrillo
San Rafael at Healdsburg
Petaluma at Santa Rosa
Willits at Piner
American Canyon at Burlingame
Justin-Siena at Archbishop Riordan
Napa at Wood
Weed at Sonoma Valley
El Cerrito at Vintage
