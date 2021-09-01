Football Scoreboard

Subscribe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 31, 2021, 8:44PM
LAST WEEK

Windsor 42, East Union 0

West County 35, Santa Rosa 34

Rancho Cotate 38, Los Lomas 35

San Leandro 20, Cardinal Newman 17

Montgomery 23, Ukiah 16

Healdsburg 20, Fort Bragg 6

St. Vincent 21, St. Bernard’s 20

Montgomery 21, Ukiah 6

Petaluma 49, Terra Linda 19

Rodriguez 15, American Canyon 13

Fortuna 29, Justin-Siena 20

THIS WEEK

Eureka at Windsor

West County at San Marin

Rancho Cotate at Accalanes

Vacaville at Cardinal Newman

Ukiah at Northgate

Casa Grande at Maria Carrillo

San Rafael at Healdsburg

Petaluma at Santa Rosa

Willits at Piner

American Canyon at Burlingame

Justin-Siena at Archbishop Riordan

Napa at Wood

Weed at Sonoma Valley

El Cerrito at Vintage

