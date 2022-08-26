Football season starts with Trojans vs. Trojans

Now it begins.

Petaluma meets a traditional foe to start the 2022 football season Friday night at Steve Ellison Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with a junior varsity preliminary.

Since Rick Krist took over the head coaching job at Petaluma in the 2010-11 season, the Petaluma Trojans have played the Terra Linda Trojans six times. In recent seasons, the two teams have met in the third game of the season. Like last year, they get a head start, going at each other to open the campaign.

History favors Petaluma’s version of the Trojans. Of the six meetings in the Krist era, Petaluma has won five, losing only in 2012-13 when Terra Linda prevailed 35-15.

In last season’s match, Petaluma triumphed 49-19 in a game that was legitimately closer than the final score indicated.

Petaluma was shocked by three Terra Linda big plays early and led just 21-19 with two minutes to play in the first half. From that point on, the PHS Trojans were in control, displaying the big-score ability they flashed on their way to a 7-4 season and a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Showing the ball-control dominance it hopes to emulate Friday night, Petaluma allowed Terra Linda to run only one offensive play in the entire third quarter.

While Petaluma used the game to springboard to a successful season, Terra Linda never did get untracked, finishing with a 1-9 record, with the one win coming against Petaluma’s Vine Valley Athletic League rival Sonoma Valley, 32-29.

Krist expects his Trojans to be facing a vastly improved Trojan team from Terra Linda this season, led by quarterback Garrett Prado.

“They have an excellent quarterback and some very good receivers,” Krist said.

As a sophomore last year, Prado passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Petaluma. He connected on scoring bombs of 54 and 69 yards. In addition, he led his team in rushing with 55 yards on eight carries.

Prado has an outstanding receiver returning in senior Kai Walker, who grabbed the 69-yard touchdown pass. The Marin team also has explosive speed, led by Christian Fuentes. who returned a kickoff 78 yards to the house last year in the Petaluma game.

Terra Linda also has several potentially outstanding players coming up from a junior varsity team that last season defeated Petaluma, 35-0.

The varsity game started quarterback Henry Ellis as the dominant Petaluma offensive weapon. He passed for 118 yards with seven completions in 12 attempts and ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He will try to repeat or surpass that performance Friday night.

Krist said his Trojans have a few players a little banged up, but they are ready to play, coming off a good scrimmage Saturday against San Marin.

“It was pretty much what we expected,” the coach said. “San Marin is a good team, and we held our own against them. We saw some things we have to clean up, but it was a pretty good scrimmage for us.”