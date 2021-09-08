Football this week: Big division games for Casa and St. Vincent

Neither game will in any way affect league championship races, but both Casa Grande and St. Vincent play one of their most important contests of the football season Friday night.

Casa Grande hosts Marin Catholic and St. Vincent travels to St. Helena in games that will have huge implications in North Coast Section rankings and potential post-season playoff positions.

Petaluma also plays Friday, bringing the excitement home to Ellison Field for the first time this season to play Piner after two impressive wins to start the campaign.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande travels for the second straight week to play Marin Catholic, the 2019 Marin County Athletic League champion. Marin Catholic is ranked No. 3 among all North Coast Section schools, right behind De La Salle and Pittsburg. The Wildcats are the top-ranked Division 4 team, just ahead of Cardinal Newman.

Casa Grande is ranked No. 38 among all NCS schools and No. 9 among Division 3 schools.

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said the Gauchos are ready for the challenge. “We are excited,” he said. “We feel like we have a right to be in this game. We know Marin Catholic is really good, but this will be a good barometer for us in terms of where we are as a football team.”

The game couldn’t feature teams with more differing styles. Marin Catholic is a physical ball control team, while Casa Grande’s Gauchos are a high-flying pass first and ask questions later attack team.

Marin Catholic had a fight on its hands in its opening game, holding off El Cerrito 6-0, but last week unleashed its offense in a 62-0 shellacking of Concord.

A key for the Gauchos, according to Antonio, is stopping Wildcat quarterback Michael Ingrassia, a senior starting his third season at quarterback for the Marin County team. “He can pass and he can run. We have to contain him,” the Casa Grande coach said.

While Marin Catholic attempts to hog the football, Casa Grande will try to run as many plays as possible and that means pass as many times as possible. “We’re coming out swinging,” said Antonio.

Last week in a 49-35 win over Maria Carrillo, Gaucho quarterback Jacob Porteous threw 52 times. It wasn’t in vain. He completed 29 for a North Coast Section record 647 yards.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent will also be playing for section positioning as it travels to the heart of wine country to play St. Helena’s Saints, the No.1 ranked Division 7 NCS team. St. Vincent is ranked No.3 right behind Stellar Prep.

The last time St. Vincent played at St. Helena, the Saints defeated the Mustangs 44-22 in the North Coast Section playoffs.

St. Helena sophomore Ivan Robledo ran for four touchdowns in that game. He is back as a senior and will have to be contended with again.

Both teams are off to strong starts. St. Helena blanked St. Patrick-St. Vincent 38-0 in its opener and held off Winters 34-21 last week. St. Vincent opened with an impressive 21-20 win over small-school power St. Bernard’s. Last week, the Mustangs downed Delta from the Sacramento area 48-6 after adding the Clarksburg school to its agenda just a day before kickoff.

“This is a huge game for us,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “We know we will have to go through St. Helena if we want to win the Division 7 championship.”

The Mustang coach said it won’t be easy. “Their offense is just like a machine,” he said. ‘We will have to play our best game and create some turnovers.

Robledo didn’t play last week and the Saints still had more than 300 yards in total offense against Winters. He is expected to be ready for the Mustangs.

St. Vincent’s own elite running back, Kai Hall, is ready for a rematch against Robledo who he met as a freshman in the playoff game. Hall gained 175 yards in St. Vincent’s first two games, while playing less than a half in last week’s blow out of Delta.

This season, he has a multitude of help, including the multi-talented Dante Antonini, a super receiver who will sometimes line up with Hall in the same backfield. In very limited playing time against Delta, he caught four passes – three were for touchdowns.

PETALUMA

After two impressive wins in other teams’ homes, Petaluma finally brings the fun to its own field Friday night against Piner’s Prospectors.

“A home game has been a long time coming,” observed Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “The kids are really excited.”

The Trojans will try to put a full game together after building early leads in their first two games, wins over Terra Linda 49-19 and Santa Rosa 27-20, before suffering a let down.

“We’re still making young-team mistakes,” Krist noted. “Our game against Santa Rosa was a lot closer than it should have been.”

Piner finally got its season started last week with an 18-13 win over Willits after losing its first game, scheduled against Casa Grande, to poor air quality.

Krist said he expects a different kind of game than the first two when the Trojans faced ball-control teams.

“Piner is more a throwing team,” he explained. “They have a lot of speed.”

Petaluma, by contrast, will try to own the football, grinding out yardage and clicking off time with its option offense. In its opener against Terra Linda, Petaluma used nine different ball carriers to rush for 351 yards. Fullback Lucas Vanderlind led the way with 83 yards on 11 carries.