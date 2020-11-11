For Antonio, the panel on racism was an eye-opener

John Antonio has spent most of his professional life working with young people as a police officer, school resources officer, youth football coach or, currently, head football coach at Casa Grande High School, but even he was surprised at some of the things he heard as part of a panel of Petaluma Police officers hosted by Fox sports analyst Emmanuel Acho.

“It was a great experience,” Antonio said, “I learned a lot about how each young many has their own opinion, and it is important to help them get those opinions out there.”

John Antonio says coaches face questions nobody ever heard about 10 years ago. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Antonio said it is important that, as a coach, that he teach not only football and sports, but also real life. “My goal is to have 152 kids leave our program being good people,” he said.

The panel discussion was part of Acho’s You Tube series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” The discussion especially resonated with Antonio because of his multiple rolls as coach, educator and police officer.

“We as adults have to be open to kids asking questions that we never even thought about 10 years ago,” Antonio said.. “Being a coach is bigger than wins and losses. Our job is to make better people, not just better football players. There are bigger things in life than football. Coaches have a bigger role in young people’s lives than we ever believed.

“Coaches have an opportunity to teach kids how to be better human beings and be productive people. If we’re not doing that, we are not doing our jobs.”

Antonio said it is important that coaches keep not only an open mind, but an open door as well. “We need to listen to our kids,” he explained. “If one kid feels he has a problem, there is a problem.”

Antonio has four Black coaches on his staff and, long before the George Floyd incident, Casa players were taught to respect others. For example, the “N” word has been expressly forbidden. “I don’t care if you are white, Black or Hispanic, we don’t use that word – ever,’ Antonio said.

The coach acknowledged that he, as a middle-aged white man can never totally relate to the experiences of a young Black person, but he can listen and learn. “We’re all human beings,” he explained. “It doesn’t matter the color of our skin. That doesn’t change.”

He said that the problem of racism is everyone’s problem. “We live in Petaluma (where only 1% of the population is black). “But we can see the issues We all have to be part of the solution to make it better.”

About 27% of the city’s population is Hispanic and Antonio noted that a conversation such as the one Acho initiated about Blacks, would be a good idea. “Why not have a conversation with Hispanics and find out what their concerns are?” he asked.

“It (racism) is a concern of our schools, our homes and every level of government. We shouldn’t be uncomfortable talking about it. Everybody needs to come to the table.”