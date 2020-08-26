For Casa girls basketball coach Sack ‛It is time to move on’

After nearly a score of years directing one of the most successful sports programs in the North Bay, Dan Sack is stepping away from the Casa Grande High School girls basketball team.

Sack said simply, “It is time to move on.”

Casa Grande High School officials could not be reached for comment.

According to Mike Baribault of YSN365.Com, in 16 seasons, Sack’s teams have a 257-189 record. They have won championships in three leagues, including last season in the competitive Vine Valley Athletic League where they were 13-10 with an 11-1 record on their way to the league title. The Lady Gauchos defeated Antioch, 52-48, in the North Coast Section playoffs before losing a heartbreaker in the second round to Rancho Cotate, 43-42.

His 2011-2012 team had a 31-3 record and reached the NorCal second round before losing to St. Ignatius.

Sack said he leaves Casa Grande with a good feeling about his team, his fellow coaches, administrators and, especially, his players. “The people I have worked with have been wonderful,” he said.

“The whole experience was great,” he added. “I have no regrets. I wouldn’t change any of it.

“I’ve had countless great players,” he said. “There were so many I wouldn’t know where to start, and I don’t mean just on the court. I’ve had some great individuals off the court. You don’t forget those kind of players and people.

Three of Sack’s daughters played for him, and he said it was a great experience, but quickly added, “I look at all the players as my family.”

Sack was well known for scheduling the toughest opposition available, often at the expense of the team and his own record. “I’ve always believed that a difficult schedule made you stronger at the end of the season when it really counts,” he said.

Sack leaves a Casa Grande team that won the VVAL championship last season with only one senior and with a group of outstanding freshman ready to continue the program. But it is also a team with an uncertain future.

“COVID 19 has changed everything,” he observed.