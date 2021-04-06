For Joey Potts, NCAA tournament ’surreal’ and ’amazing’

When members of the Oregon State basketball team arrived home to Corvallis, Oregon, last week at 4 a.m. after an all-night trip from Bloomington, Indiana, they were greeted by a cheering crowd of adoring fans.

The last time Petaluma’s Joey Potts had witnessed a similar scene, he was on the greeting side, waiting to welcome home a group of local baseball players just back from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the Little League World Series.

Joey Potts is looking forward to his senior year at Oregon State. (KARL MAASDAM/OREGON STATE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT)

Now Potts was part of the team being adored – a team that had just won three games and battled its way into the Elite Eight in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament. He is still trying to wrap his head around the whole March Madness experience.

“It was surreal,” he said. “It was an amazing experience. I was fortunate and blessed to be part of the team.”

However, this year it was also a unique experience.

“It was way different,” Potts said. “We were tested every single day. Only four people were allowed in the gym at any one time. We had to use individual balls. We all had to wear masks.

“All the players stayed in two hotels, but they were connected. It was impressive how organized everything was. Everything we needed, the training room, the weight room, meeting rooms were all right there in the hotels.”

Potts said the players understood the magnitude of playing in a tournament for the national championship but were not awed by the prospect.

“It was weird to be in that position and we were all excited, but we were all looking at what we had to do.”

As a junior walk-on, Potts saw limited playing time in his first season with the team, but he contributed to a group that entered the tournament as a No. 12 seed and fought its way to three upset wins before being eliminated by No. 2 seed Houston 67-61 in the game that sent the Beavers on the all-night journey back to the waiting Corvallis crowd.

“We just all banded together and started clicking together at the right time,” Potts said. “We were playing with a lot of confidence. Our coach (Wayne Tinkle) kept telling us that if we played well with one another and had fun, we would have success.”

The normal madness was tempered by the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, but everything is relative. Having even a limited number of fans in the stands was weird, but it was welcomed followed by a season played in empty gyms.

“It was really, really awesome to have fans. It gave you chills,” Potts said.

Potts knew what he was facing when he chose to walk-on at Oregon State rather than to potentially take a scholarship at a smaller school after two productive years at College of Marin.

“I knew it was going to be hard, that I would have to do extra things, but this is where I wanted to be,” he said. “I love Corvallis. It reminds me a lot of home.”

The transition wasn’t easy, as Potts acknowledged Division 1 basketball was a “huge step up.” He credited a lot of people, including family, with helping him earn the NCAA Tournament experience.

Then there was the tandem of Petaluma High coaches Scott and John Behrs. After three years as head coach John Behrs switched places with his son and assistant coach Scott.

College of Marin coach Scott Thom taught Potts the importance of strength and conditioning, helping Potts gain 20 pounds.

The lessons continued at Oregon State, and Potts is already looking forward to his senior season.

“This is going to be a big summer,” he said. “Strength and conditioning is going to be big. I want to get better every single day.”

Potts, like all the basketball players, went right from March Madness into the classroom.

For Potts, that means back to online classes, but he isn’t complaining.

“I actually learn better on my own,” he said, a statement illustrated by his 3.9 grade point average last semester.

A kinesiology major, he doesn’t rule out continuing to play basketball after OSU. His brother, Christian Cavanaugh, played professionally in Denmark.

But first things first. “I definitely want to get my degree,” he said.

And, there is the matter of one more year of Oregon State basketball.

“I love the team. I love the coaches. I’m excited about next year,” he said.