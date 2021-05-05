Former Casa Grande pitcher Bender reaches Major Leagues with Miami Marlins

“It couldn’t have happened to a better person or a better family,” was the consensus opinion of coaches and friends of Anthony Bender after he officially became a Major League Baseball player.

Bender, 26, was called to the Big Leagues by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, advancing to the Majors without having pitched in a game for the Miami organization because of the late start to minor league baseball caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He had been working at the Marlins’ alternative training site.

Bender, a right-handed relief pitcher, had impressed Marlin coaches during spring training, pitching 8 1/3 scoreless inning and displaying a 97-plus mph fastball, a slider with an impressive spin rate and excellent control.

His former high school baseball coach at Casa Grande High School, Paul Maytorena, said he is not surprised the 2013 graduate has reached the pinnacle of the baseball world.

“We had a lot of good players when he was at Casa, but I thought Anthony was the guy who was going to play at the next level,” the coach said.

Jim Selvitella, now varsity coach at Petaluma High, coached Bender as a freshman on the Casa Grande junior varsity team.

“You could see there was a confidence in him,” he said. “Even as a freshman, he was absolutely fearless. When a player has that fire it makes coaching them easy.”

Maytorena and Silvitella agree that Bender, even as a teen, was extremely coachable.

“You could tell him a little thing and he would immediately make the adjustment,” Maytorena explained. “He was one of the most coachable players I have ever had.”

“He understood that everyone brings a different experience to the game,” Sevitella said. “He respected his coaches.”

Another thing both Maytorena and Selvitella agreed on was that his family played a big part in Bender’s success.

“His mother (Tami) and father (Jim) are two of the nicest, hardest working people you could ever meet,” said Selvitella. “They set a great example for Anthony.”

“They let the coaches coach, but they got involved with the team,” Maytorena explained.

Former Casa Grande assistant coach Dom Wirtz spoke with Bender the night after the player’s call-up.

“He said it really hadn’t sunk in yet that he is in the Major Leagues, but it will probably will hit him the first time he steps on the mound,” Wirtz said.

“He is a very nice young man, very low key. But when he pitched he was very intense.”

Casa Grande freshman coach Gary Dorsett coached Bender for one day. The next day, the player was promoted to the junior varsity where he played one season before joining the Gaucho varsity for three seasons. They remain friends.

Dorsett said whether starring in high school or grinding through the minor leagues, Bender has remained the same.

“He has a great attitude,” the coach said. “Anthony is always Anthony.”

Current Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora recalled that a few years ago, when Bender was scuffling through the minors, he still found time to work with the young Casa Grande pitchers.

“He is that kind of person. Even though he was having some difficult times, he still was willing to help with the program,” said Sikora.

Bender’s journey to the majors has not been easy.

“It is a great baseball story,” said Sikora. “It is a story of of persistence, dedication and never giving up.”

After beginning his baseball career in the Petaluma American Little League, and playing four years at Casa Grande, three on the varsity as not only a dominating pitcher, but also as a standout shortstop and one of the team’s leading hitters, Bender played two years at Santa Rosa Junior College, also pitching and playing infield.

After junior college, Bender was a 20th round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2016. He spent three seasons with the Royals, reaching the High-A level.

His contract was purchased in 2019 by the Milwaukee Brewers, and he pitched in a variety of stops on three levels.

After pitching in the American Association for the Milwaulkee Milkmen, Bender became a free agent and was signed last November by the Marlins. He narrowly missed the cut out of spring training, but the frustration, the toil and the travel paid major dividends this week.

Bender follows fellow Casa Grande alum Jonny Gomes to the MLB. Gomes, an outfielder, was in the majors from 2003 to 2016. He played with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Washington, Oakland, Boston, Atlanta and Kansas City.

Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 MLB draft pick in 2020 and is in the Detroit Tigers organization.

Sikora said the success of the professionals is only one indication of the quality of baseball played in the area.

“We have a succession of good baseball talent come through both Petaluma and Casa Grande that has been drafted, or gone on to play at the college level,” he said.