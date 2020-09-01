Former Casa Grande two-sport star Dolcini new St. Vincent girls basketball coach

St. Vincent High School continued to fill out its coaching ranks this week, naming former Casa Grande two-sport star Dayna Dolcini girls basketball coach.

Dolcini replaces Tony Keefer who was hired last spring, but never coached a game before assuming the position of athletic director and director of summer sports camps at St. Vincent.

Last season, under the coaching of Jim Fagundes, St. Vincent had a 10-16 record.

Dolcini was a standout soccer and basketball player at Casa Grande High School, known for her tenacious defense both on the pitch and the court. She graduated in 2013. She is currently a special education teacher at Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School.

She takes on her first varsity coaching position at a time when all North Bay schools are dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic with basketball not scheduled to start until late March when it will have to compete with softball, soccer and other sports for players.

When play does resume, St. Vincent will join the competitive North Bay League Redwood.

“I’m super excited,” said Dolcini. “Sports have always been a huge part of my life. This position blends the two things I love, teaching and athletics.”

She is also excited about joining a much revamped St. Vincent coaching staff that now includes new coaches for both the boys and girls basketball programs as she joins veteran boys coach Tom Bonfigli in the St. Vincent coaching ranks.

When the new coach played, soccer and basketball were played in different seasons. This year, everyone has to share.

“I want to make it as easy as possible on the girls,” Dolcini said. “Communication with the other coaches is vital.”

Meanwhile, Dolcini is looking at ways to work with the basketball players she inherits and keep them active for the next six months.

“I’m looking to find creative ways to bring the players together,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the time we can back in the gym and I can start bonding with them.”

A native Petaluman, the coaching job at St. Vincent is made to order for Dolcini. “To be able to teach and coach where I was raised is really cool,” she said.