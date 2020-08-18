Former Petaluma High quarterback spars with boxing legend Mike Tyson

Petaluma professional boxer Mike Russell is helping former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson prepare for his much ballyhooed match against Roy Jones, Jr. The two aren’t quite senior citizens, but they are getting close. Tyson is 54 and Jones 51. The PPV bout is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.

At the request of the Tyson camp, Russell, and his father, Brian, traveled to the one-time champion’s ranch in El Segundo where the former Petaluma High School quarterback served as a sparring partner for the controversial boxer. Russell said he has been asked to return in two weeks for more time in the ring with Tyson.

Russell said he couldn’t reveal too many details of his in-ring experience with Tyson or what kind of shape the half-century-year-old is in, but he did observe, “He’s ready. More than ready.”

Despite Tyson’s gangster-style reputation, Russell came away with a different impression. “Tyson and his team were really great people, Russell said. “Tyson is a super cool guy.”

Russell has won four of five fights in his own short professional career, with his one loss coming on a controversial decision after he suffered a broken hand early in the bout. He is now training for a fight sometime in November. “We’re waiting for the right offer,” he explained.

Brian, who serves as his son’s manager, said the big reward for Mike was in the experience and chance to mix it up with a legend.

“What a great experience for any boxer to step into the ring with ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’,” Brian said. “We were really there to help him. It wasn’t about us.

Another aspect of the experience for the Russells was staying at Tyson Ranch.

Tyson Ranch is not only the name of the boxer’s licensing and branding cannabis company, but also the name of his ranch in Southern California that he is planning to expand into a 420-acre marijuana resort with a luxury hotel, gampcamping tents and more.

For Mike Ruissell, the attraction was its huge gym. “Tyson Ranch is awesome,” he said. “The gym is surreal.”

Tyson’s Thanksgiving show against Jones is billed as an “exhibition” between the two ring legends.

Tyson, in his prime, was one of the most feared heavyweights of all-time, renowned for his brutal punching power. He had a 37-0 record on his way to the world championship before inexplicably losing to Buster Douglas. He spiraled down from there, ending in prison after being convicted of rape.

In recent years, he has reemerged as a celebrity with a show in Las Vegas, film and television appearances and his own podcast.

Jones, at different times, won world championships at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. At one point, he won 49 of 50 fights, avenging a disqualification loss to Montell Griffin in a one-round rematch.