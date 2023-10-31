Lucas King was born and raised in Petaluma, played quarterback for the Petaluma High School Trojans, and graduated in 2002 before leaving to attend college. Now he’s back home where he wants to be – and to bring things full circle, Dr. Lucas King is the Trojans’ team physician.

The orthopedic surgeon, who recently moved home after taking up a practice with Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, loves sports as much as ever, and has obtained years of experience treating a variety of athletes.

According to his practice’s website, they include “athletes from University of Alabama, the Birmingham Barons minor league baseball team, WWE wrestling and the Birmingham Ballet.”

“I enjoy my work, I really do,” King said.

Rick Krist, head coach of the Petaluma High School football team, was offensive coordinator back when King played for the team, and has known King and his family for a long time.

“Lucas was a fine quarterback for us, and a great leader,” Krist said. “It’s really great to have him back. Just a great guy. I’m really excited to have him here."

After graduating from Petaluma High School, King completed his undergrad program at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, where he met his wife. He then earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University, then went on to complete his residency at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island, New York. There he provided orthopedic care for several local high school football teams, and for the Stony Brook University hockey team.

Following his residency, King completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama, and was the assistant team physician for Auburn University football and helped at multiple other Alabama schools. After that, King was team physician for Colorado State University, Pueblo, as well for six local high schools in the Southern Colorado area.

Although he enjoyed living in Colorado, something just seemed to be missing.

“In the back of my mind, my goal was always to come back to Northern California,” he said. When the opportunity presented itself, he took it.

King has stayed plenty busy since his return. Adding to his daytime practice and time spent as team physician for Petaluma High, he’s now in talks with Sonoma State University to be their team physician as well.

Then there’s family: King is a husband and father of four children. He said balancing work and parenting takes “good practice.”

“I have a very gracious wife who understands. She’s been through it all with me,” he said.

King also coaches his 8-year-old son’s soccer team. Meanwhile, his 12-year-old is a big runner, his 10-year-old plays flag football and his 5-year-old also plays soccer – so attending sporting events is a major part of King’s life overall.

“My two boys, they’re going to play football and they love coming to the games,” he said. “We’ll grab a football at halftime and throw it around. And they’re right there with me when I’m evaluating the players.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.