Fort Ross a mixture of history, culture, nature

I had planned a weekend with my two young granddaughters. We headed up the coast to stay at a friend’s house in Sea Ranch. Although we all love the beach and the waves, I didn’t want it to be all beach time, so I planned a stop at Fort Ross on the way up. It must be my history teacher background that influenced my plans.

Fort Ross is about an hour and half up Highway 1 from Petaluma and 11 miles north of Jenner. Our first stop there was the visitors center, which has numerous exhibits about the Russians and the Kashaya Pomo tribe, a bookstore, an auditorium with a short film of the history of Fort Ross, and a table with crayons and coloring pages of nature for the kids. Then we headed out the back door to walk down to the fort on a paved trail. The accessibility on the trails is terrific.

The free visitor’s guide gives details about the native people, the Russians, the fort, the Americans, and the natural history. Be sure to pick one up at the visitor’s center.

The buildings of the fort are open for exploration. One building has a large display of guns and canons. Another building has a display of tools of the 1800s along with animal pelts. Some buildings are residences.

The chapel has a large metal bell at the door that visitors can’t resist ringing, sending its sonorous chime across the grounds. Each building demands to be explored. It is a delight for the kids. My granddaughters ran from building to building, up and down the stairs, room to room, continuously asking questions.

Outside the fort there are several trails to follow. One trail leads to Sandy Cove beach. Another takes you above Fort Ross Cove. The Reef Trail follows the coastline to the Reef Campground. An unpaved road heads south from the campground to a day use area. Or take the trail that goes up to the Russian-American Company Cemetery. None of the trails have much elevation gain. They are kid friendly and have great views of the coastline and the ocean. You may see wildflowers and wildlife along the way.

What I love about this special place is the mix of history, culture and nature. It is also a great place for families and children. The day we visited we met a family from Russia that was touring. The park ranger told me the park is a big attraction for Russian tourists. Also schools can book a tour and overnight for their students. For details of the park along with maps and events and tours, go to fortross.org. Of course, COVID-19 has impacted scheduled events, but the fort is open for visitors.