Four basketball camps planned for St. Vincent

The COVID pandemic forced basketball into a spring season this year, and players are looking forward to a more normal season this winter. For those who want to improve their skills, four summer basketball camps for differing age groups will be held at St. Vincent High School.

June 21-24, the North Bay Basketball Academy will conduct a camp for kindergarten through ninth graders. Fundamentals of basketball, including ball handling, passing, shooting and defense will be taught. Campers will be broken into groups by age and skill level. For more information, contact: northbaybasketball.com/camps.php.

July 12-15, St. Vincent High varsity coach Tom Bonfigli, assisted by junior varsity coaches Nick Iacopi and John Molinari, will conduct a camp for more advanced players focusing on footwork, passing shooting and defensive fundamentals in addition to more advanced skills such as post moves, attacking the basket and moving without the ball will be taught. To register or for more information, contact: northbaybasketball.com/camps.php.

July 19-22, a second North Bay Basketball Academy camp for kindergartners through ninth graders will be conducted at St. Vincent.

Aug. 2-5 Iacopi will conduct his Big House Hoops camp at St. Vincent. The camp was initially held at Casa Grande High School, but has moved to St. Vincent for this summer. Iacopi has coached at different levels at all three local high schools and is currently Petaluma Regional Director for North Bay Basketball Academy. To register or for more information, contact: coachyok@yahoo.com.