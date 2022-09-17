Fourth-quarter comeback gives Trojans win over Maria Carrillo

Asher Levy’s right wing and a prayer were enough to miraculously land Petaluma in victory land Friday night at Maria Carrillo. Of course, it didn’t hurt to have Dawson Shaw catching everything but the flu during a improbable fourth-quarter comeback.

While No. 1 quarterback and team leader Henry Ellis was in the hospital having an injured shoulder X-rayed, Levy, a junior, gave Petaluma’s Trojans a 21-20 win by hitting Shaw on a 15-yard pass on the final scrimmage play of the game. Levy topped everything off by calmly booting the deciding PAT kick.

Just 18 seconds into that last period, Petaluma went down 20-7 when Maria Carrillo’s Giovanni Lucchesi blasted loose and zipped 70 yards to the house. The conversion kick try significantly fluttered well right.

Petaluma started a two-touchdown comeback from its own 22 yard line with most of the final quarter to work with. That cushion quickly slipped from under the Trojans.

It took nine pays and almost five minutes to get the preliminary touchdown. Key plays in the drive were passes from Levy to Silas Pologeorgis and Shaw. The march was helped by a pass interference flag on the Pumas. Fullback Ed Berncich burrowed in from the 2-yard line and Levy added the conversion.

With time now a crucial factor and not wanting to give the Pumas a chance to run time off the clock, the Trojans kicked onsides, but a massive scrum was won by the Pumas who earned possession of the football.

Unlike earlier in the second half when the Trojans had no clue how to stop the Maria Carrillo running game, now, with the game on the line, Petaluma allowed one first down and then forced the Pumas to punt the ball away.

The boot by Logan Bruce was a beaut, and Levy and the Trojans stared at 73 yards when they began their fatal (for the Pumas) drive,

At first, Petaluma tried to run its way home, but, as time blinked ever faster away, it became throw time.

As time slipped inside the 2-minute mark, Levy wrestled the ball away from a Puma defender. Chase Miller broke off a nice run to the Carrillo 15-yard line and Shaw spun in front of the Carrillo defender in the left-corner of the end zone and the pass was there.

“It was crazy,” the receiver said, still breathing hard from both the exertion and the excitement. “I don’t even know how I caught it.”

Until Petaluma put together its two decisive fourth-quarter drives, the game was a punch-counterpunch affair with Trojan mistakes preventing the Petalumans from establishing any momentum in the first half, and Maria Carrillo looking unstoppable through the third period.

Petaluma lost a fumble on its first play from scrimmage, a long run by Pologeorgis that ended with the disappointing ball loss. The Trojans also lost an interception on a ball thrown by Ellis before he was hurt and had to turns over to Levy.

It didn’t Levy long to establish himself as a quality successor to Ellis, spotting Jack Soper on a 40-yard touchdown pass for the first Trojan touchdown.

With about 2 minutes left until intermission, it looked like the Trojans would hold on for a one touchdown advantage, regroup and take charge.

It didn’t work out that way.

Before the half ended, Carrillo’s Sam Mortimer slipped down the right sideline and sped 56 yards that, with the conversion, tied the game 7-7 at the halftime.;

Petaluma simply could not stop a punishing Puma running game in the third period as they ripped off double-digit runs seemingly at will, going 70 yards in 10 plays and chewing up more than 6 minutes of clock.

Mortimer did the scoring honors from 1-yard out.

When Lucchesi broke his spectacular at the outset of the fourth quarter, it looked like the Trojans would crash and burn, but Shaw’s catches and a suddenly aroused effort from the entire team managed their third win in four games.

Levy was 14 of 22 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Six of his passes went to Shaw for 94 yards.

After the game, Krist gave credit to the Pumas. “Hats off to them,” he said. “They are a good team and they playerd really well. We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers early.”

The coach also complimented his own players. “Dawson made some of the best catches I’ve ever seen,” Krist said. “Levy was amazing coming in after only a few snaps in our games before.”

Now 3-1 for the season, the excitement continues for Petaluma next Friday when it opens Vine Valley Athletic League play and celebrates homecoming against Justin-Siena.

Hard-luck Maria Carrillo lost in similar fashion two weeks ago when it was beaten 28-21 on a last seconds pass by Casa Grande and is now 0-3 on the season with a home game against Santa Rosa coming up on Friday.