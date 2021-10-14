Friday night: St. Vincent showdown at Montgomery

Santa Rosa’s upset 28-14 win over Montgomery has changed the dynamics of the North Bay League Redwood Division, but not the task of St. Vincent’s Mustangs. St. Vincent must still go through both Montgomery and Santa Rosa to win the championship in their first real season in the NBL. It starts at Montgomery Friday night against a Montgomery Viking team that is still formidable despite its loss.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande carries hopes of a championship in its own collective hands as it takes the only unbeaten league record into its game Friday at Napa. Petaluma, with title hopes of its own, comes off a much-needed bye week to host Sonoma Valley.

ST. VINCENT

Montgomery’s 28-14 loss to Santa Rosa last week isn’t fooling St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. He said the Mustangs are still treating Friday night’s game in Santa Rosa like it could be for the league championship. The unbeaten Mustangs still have a meeting with Santa Rosa on their agenda, but for now, all eyes and efforts are on Montgomery.

The Vikings started the season as the favorite for the North Bay League Redwood title and, until last week, were living up to that expectation. Although they are just 3-3 on the season, their losses before last week were to North Bay powers Windsor, 50-20, and Rancho Cotate, 37-22.

“They are a very good football team,” said Herzog. “They are big and have speed at the skill positions. They are one of the top five teams in the area.”

The Vikings also have one of the best all-around football players in the Redwood Empire in senior Mason Hallin who does all. He passes from the quarterback position, runs when needed and catches passes. He also plays defense with 40 tackles and seven interceptions in six games.

St. Vincent’s own all-purpose standout, Dante Antonini, is back fully healthy to perform similar run, pass, receive, defend magic for the Mustangs. He received a back bruise in a game at Ukiah, but was well enough to play a half in last week’ 62-0 romp over Piner.

That win kept St. Vincent unbeaten on the season, improving its record to 6-0.

PETALUMA

Refreshed and ready, Petaluma’s Trojans are poised to resume its winning ways Friday night at home against Sonoma Valley’s winless Dragons. Petaluma players will have the added incentive of playing before a spirited homecoming crowd.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist said his Trojans are not going to let Sonoma’s 0-6 record lull them into taking their opponent lightly. “We’ve said all year that our next opponent is our best opponent,” he said.

One problem facing Petaluma is that Sonoma has apparently changed its attacking mode. For most of the season the Dragons have been a ball-control ground team, but two weeks ago, sophomore quarterback Trent Ohman passed 26 times for more than 100 yards against Justin Siena and last week was 13 of 16 for 140 yards in a 49-13 loss to Casa Grande.

The good news is that Petaluma has had an extra week to prepare for both contingencies during its bye week.

The off week has also given the Trojans a chance to heal its wounded and prepare for a bounce back following a 55-14 loss at Vintage. That defeat was the first and only one of the season after five straight wins to open the campaign for Petaluma.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s job is to hold serve against a struggling Napa team that is still searching for its first win after six straight losses.

As the only league undefeated team in the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande controls its own destiny, but cannot avoid a stumble with American Canyon and Petaluma on the horizon.

Napa’s record is a bit deceiving. The Grizzlies played a loaded pre-league schedule and opened league play with 33 points against American Canyon. The Napa problem was that American Canyon scored 55. Last week, the Grizzlies held Justin-Siena to just one touchdown, but scored only one themselves.

Casa Grande, 4-2 on the season, is coming off its second straight VVAL victory, a 49-13 thumping of Sonoma. Most of the Gaucho starters played only the first half in that one, giving playing time to the majority of their teammates.

In two quarters of play, quarterback Jacob Porteous completed 14 of 21 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. Top running back Ryder Jacobson carried just three times and scored two touchdowns, one on a 37-yard breakaway.