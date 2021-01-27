From Little League to college, Petaluma is a baseball hotbed

Petaluma high schools have a rich history of sports excellence and perhaps in baseball more than any other sport. A strong case could be made that Petaluma, despite the current pandemic shutdown, is in the midst of another golden diamond age.

Current area coaches Jim Selvitella at Petaluma, Pete Sikora at Casa Grande and Spencer Finkbohner at St. Vincent helped compile a list of Petaluma baseball players, who during the past several years have stepped up to the next level playing in college and a few even moving on to play professional baseball. The three have coached almost every baseball player in town on some level over the last six or seven years.

The coaches have limited their list to graduates of the last six or seven seasons – players they have coached or seen play.

At the top of the list is Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson, who had a home run record-breaking year at Arizona State University for 2-plus seasons before being picked No.1 in the MLB draft and starting his professional career in the Detroit Tigers organization last year.

Another Casa Grande graduate, Anthony Bender, is closing in on the Major Leagues. After an outstanding high school career with the Gauchos and Santa Rosa Junior College, Bender, now a relief pitcher, has reached the AAA level in the Florida Marlin’s organization.

Former Gaucho catcher Francis Christy played at Pomona Junior College and went on to play professionally in the Arizona Diamondback organization. Casa’s Justin Buihl pitched for SRJC, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Former Gaucho Scott Harkin is playing professionally in Korea.

Several local athletes are currently at D1 schools, including Casa Grande graduates Eric Panow (Oregon State), Hance Smith (University of California) Chris Jaoquin (University of Las Vegas) AJ Miller (Oregon), Blake Berry (San Jose State) and Joe Lampe (Arizona State), along with Petaluma High graduates Logan Douglas (University of Nevada at Reno), and Sam Brown (University of Portland). Casa Grande grad Quentin Gago is playing at Sterling College in Kansas and Nik Kamages is at Fullerton State.

A number of Casa Grande athletes are at junior colleges with good opportunities to m move on. Hayden Klemenok, Will Larson, Justin Millard and Parker Ruoff are on the SRJC roster and Mario and Nick Taormina are planning to join them. Cole Santander is at Delta JC and Elijah Waltz and Austin Mattos are at Napa Junior College.

Petauma High grads Nick Andraken and Jack Gallagher will play at SRJC, while Bradley Smith is at Butte JC.

Several players who are still hopeful of another high school season have college on their minds, including Petaluma’s Mark Wolbert (UC Davis), Joe Brown (University of California) Julian Garrahan (St. Mary’s) along with Casa Grande’s Gavin Ochoa (Long Beach State).

A pair of St. Vincent graduates, Trent Free and Reno Nalducci are at College of Marin.

There are certainly some that were missed, but it is an impressive list.

The list is long and the players on the list are impressive, but their success didn’t just happen. A number of factors helped prepare the athletes for competition at the next level. Each of the local prep coaches stressed that the path to college and beyond begins at an early age.

“Petaluma is a baseball town,” said Selvitella. “It starts with the Little League coaches. They not only teach baseball, but they instill in the kids a love of the game.”

He added that the coaching continues when the players reach high school. “There are excellent coaching staffs at both Casa Grande and Petaluma,” he said, pointing out that staffs at both schools feature coaches who have played at major colleges or professionally.

Selvitella also noted that both Casa Grande and Petaluma play extremely competitive schedules. “I would put our schedules against anyone,” he said. “We not only play the best, but we beat them.”

Sikora agreed that Little League is a major factor in the number of top-quality baseball players coming out of Petaluma. “Kids are getting great instruction at the lower levels” he said. “They start learning the game by the time they pick up a bat and a glove.”

And it is not only Little League. “Another factor is the prevalence of travel ball teams available to kids at a very young age. They are out competing with and against the best players from a very young age, which forces you to get better if you want to move to the next level,” Sikora said.

He also noted the dedicated assistant coaches and that baseball is played year round were contributing factors to the quality of baseball in Petaluma.

“When you put it all together, and combine it with a student-athlete who has the raw skill set and desire to get to the next level, we can, and do, help them get there.

“We help them physically for sure, but equally important, we help them with the mental aspects necessary to succeed. And those mental aspects translate beyond the baseball diamond and help those student-athletes not onlymoving on with their baseball career, but going on to compete and succeed in life.”

“It all comes from the foundation that is built in Little League,” said Finkbohner wno is still in the process of putting together his first staff after being hired to be head coach at St. Vincent a year ago.

And it is not only Little League, he said, mentioning the Athlete Edge Fall Ball and travel ball programs as well as American Legion for the older players in the summer.

Finkbohner is a product of Petaluma’s baseball tradition, playing Little League, varsity at Casa Grande and coaching at all three schools. “Tradition never graduates,” he said.