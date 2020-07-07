From Petaluma to Indiana via SRJC for Luke Haggard

Luke Haggard was a big young man in high school, was an even bigger young man in junior college and is now a really big young man and getting bigger as he steps up to Big-10 college football.

Haggard. a 2017 graduate from Petaluma High School, is following a rapidly rising career curve to the University of Indiana where he will play D-1 football in Bloomington for the Hoosiers.

At Petaluma High School he was an outstanding two-way lineman who earned all-league and All-Redwood Empire honors. Although he was a two-way player for the Trojans, he was best noted for his ferocious pass rushes and all-around play at defensive end. He was listed on the Petaluma roster as a senior at 6-6, 220 pounds.

Mostly because of his size, he had few big school offers out of high school. Disappointed, he considered not playing football at all, and concentrating on being a student as he pursued a career in business management.

Santa Rosa Junior College football coach Lenny Lenny Wagner intervened, convincing Haggard to play for the Bear Cubs. “I didn’t plan to JC football, but I now see what an opportunity coach Wagner gave me,” Haggard said.

Wagner explained the advantages of playing JC football and the the gates it might open to a four-year school.

Wagner also changed Haggard’s position, moving him exclusively to offensive tackle. It was not a small transition. “There was a lot of technique to learn,” Haggard said. “There was a lot more to it than just moving to offense.”

Haggard thrived at his new position. He was a team captain, an All-Bay 6 Conference selection and an All-Nor Cal Region honoree.

At the end of his sophomore season, several colleges came knocking and he chose Indiana.

“I just really fell in love with the school, and it was my goal coming out of the JC to play big-time football," Haggard told TheHoosier.com. "On top of that, I just really liked the coaches and the players.”

At SRJC he played at around 265 pounds, but, Indiana coaches believe he has the potential to be an outstanding Big Ten-level blocker. The current plan is to red shirt him this season as he continues to add size and strength. He is already up to around 280 pounds.

Meanwhile, he continues to get ready for the next step in his education and his football career. Although there is a possibility the latter may be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Haggard isn’t worried. “I just take things day by day,” he said.