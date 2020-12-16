From the Cheap Seats: Can the Callan Tournament be played in the spring?

December is upon us and ordinarily it would be tournament season for prep basketball teams. These are not normal times, however, and there are troubling changes for this season. Hopefully it will be for one year only.

Tournaments create a culture of their own. Usually eight teams are assembled to play each other while coaches get their first real look at their forces with many more substitutions created to see how players react under game pressure. It’s also time for coaches to get together and swap stories. Many haven’t seen each other since last season.

Non-league opponents are always preferred because two teams from the same league seems to be a waste of time. Their time will come later in the second phase of the season.

George Haire

It’s a good bet that most of the teams want to be there. It could be the competitive match-ups or opportunities to improve upon season records.

Callan Tournament director Rick Duarte has created an atmosphere at the Casa affair that encourages teams to return year after year. The tournament is named after a fallen Gaucho player and that adds to the sentimentality of the tourney.

The hoop facility at Casa Grande is average at best, but there are features that encourage teams to sign on for another year. First, they are enthusiastically greeted on that first Thursday by a member of the staff who personally directs them to dressing facilities and distributes excellent souvenir programs with team pictures and roster. It’s first class all the way including yearly player gifts of T-shirts of changing logos and colors.

Teams and coaches are fed alternating theme meals organized by mothers of the Casa players and the food is return worthy. Players want to come back for that alone.

Duarte takes personal pride in announcing each game no matter when it is played on the schedule. It is a class approach and players like the pre-game introductions.

At the end of the competition last season, Duarte had a good feel about the following year as Cardinal Newman indicated that the Cardinals would be interested in returning to the tournament.

Petaluma, understanding that the Trojans might always be in the top bracket on Thursday, had also expressed some interest in coming back.

Top players Bryce Smith from Urban in San Francisco and Cameron Niles from Del Campo in Sacramento were slated to make a return visit to Petaluma. Urban and Del Campo put on quite a show in the Callan championship game last year. Smith and Niles were worth the price of admission.

Now for the bad news. Even though the CIF has allowed each team in the North Coast Section to play a full complement of games in the new season, the number of weeks will be compacted. Tournaments like the Rose City in Santa Rosa will bump squarely into the time slot in April chosen by Duarte for the Callan. Gone most likely will be Cardinal Newman and Petaluma.

Even more alarming is the fact that there is no guarantee that there will even be a season. Teams from the Sacramento and San Francisco area have already indicated that they might not have permission to travel in the pandemic era.

For all the good that the Callan Tournament has accomplished during the past seasons, there is every reason to believe that Duarte and his staff will have to patiently wait until schedules from all invitees are confirmed. Many fans who have been entertained by a good brand of high school basketball probably are not aware that the Callan family agrees each year to talk to each team about reckless driving and poor choices. “If you could sit through that experience without choking a bit you might not have a pulse,” noted Duarte.

The movement of basketball to the spring season for one year is only the first major change this year. We will have to see how everything works itself out. Hopefully I’ll get that assignment and won’t have to miss that delicious food each night organized by the Gaucho moms.