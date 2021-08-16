From the Cheap Seats: Hats off to Petaluma Little League players , coaches and families

It was a dizzying run for the Petaluma National Little League team that claimed three consecutive tournament titles this post season before falling in heartbreaking extra innings to Southern California champ Torrance in the Western Regionals played in San Bernardino.

There was a boatload of traveling involved for the loyal supporters of the lads in red uniforms, and none of it was to comfortable climates for playing the game of baseball. Nevertheless the Nationals came within one inning of making the ultimate trip to Williamsport Pennsylvania to the Little League World Series. To say it was hot in Rocklin and San Bernardino, and unseasonably cool in Alameda is an understatement, but the boys distinguished themselves by playing a superior brand of ball despite obstacles that crippled their efforts down the stretch.

The original 13-player roster was suddenly cut to 12 in the middle of the run which created a totally different approach to each game by the National coaching staff. With 13 players, Little League rules mandate that each player must bat once, but a mid-tournament change that cuts the number to 12 means the rules changed drastically mandating that each player must now play in the field for a minimum of two frames. That could not have been the plan when the All-Star team was assembled at Carter Field after the regular season.

After some juggling, the Nationals wound up with a starting lineup which included an awkward positioning of a left-handed third baseman in the opening innings of each game. The portsider gave it a good shot. In fact, it was that same third baseman who applied a game-saving tag on a Torrance base runner to help send the nerve-racking Regional semifinal game into extra innings following an umpire review.

There were some expected excellent performances by the power-hitting third and fourth slots of the lineup. Not much more could be asked of the third hitter who swatted a number of balls over the fence and forced some teams to pitch around him. Add to that his effort on the mound against Southern California where he threw peas and propelled the Nationals to an extra inning before the pitch count of 85 caught up with him.

I made a point to get there early enough to see the defensive outfield-infield practice for each team. The Nationals were prepared and got in well-planned workouts that always included accurate cutoff throws and very few airmail tosses. Playing the game of baseball correctly was always the goal.

What I think I’ll remember most were the on-the-spot adjustments made in crucial spots in games that came under extreme pressure.

How about the lanky infielder who was asked to go to right field in the nail biter against Tiberon where he made three consecutive plays, including one with his back to the field of play? It saved the night for his gritty relief pitcher/friend who always took the ball under any kind of stress, and earned another save that night.

Another adjustment came in the Torrance game when the smallest, but most versatile player on the team was forced to retire with an ankle injury, and the smooth fielding Petaluma shortstop had to put on the catching gear in front of a national television audience and leave a rough night at bat behind him. He did a solid job, and everyone watching on ESPN could appreciate his work.

Through it all were the families and followers of the National players wearing their red gear with those special names on the back. It may be their only opportunity of that nature in a lifetime, and it was obvious they were enjoying each moment.

Hats off to the Petaluma players, coaches and supporting families. They all donated countless hours helping to put the National team out there. The result of their efforts was a club that proved it can play the game against any team in the Western Region and walk off the field with heads held high. Memories from the dorms and at the pool in San Bernadino will never be forgotten. Every boy contributed and they didn’t let anybody in Petaluma down.

(George Haire is a sports correspondent for the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He is also a grandfather of a National Little League All Star. He followed the team through every tournament, including to San Bernardino for the West Region Tournament.)