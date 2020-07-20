From the Cheap Seats: Put a runner at second in extra innings

I had nobody to blame but myself on a late-season afternoon softball contest in Sebastopol between Coach Kurt Jastrow’s Petaluma T-Girls and the Tigers of Analy. I was late to the game and had to quickly set up a lawn chair on the right field incline so that I could peer over the shoulders of the right fielders for both teams. Talk about cheap seats. I could not hear the public address announcer.

It was another tight contest between the forces of Jastrow and Nick Houtz. and this exciting one went into extra innings. The players failed to decide the outcome in regulation, so on we went. Then something caught this old scribe by surprise. I could not hear the PA well enough from my distant perch to understand what was about to happen.

The T-Girls started the next extra frame with a runner on second base. Where did she come from? I frantically went back to my score book and found that the baserunner had made the final out in the previous inning. What were they doing?

Not being armed with enough softball protocol, I adjusted quickly, especially when the Lady Tigers were awarded a base runner at second to start the bottom of the same inning. Now I got it. They wanted to decide this one as soon as possible. As I recall, each team opened the following inning with a runner at third. The game was finally decided on some Jastrow strategy. It was a bunt play as I recall, always a T-Girl speciality.

I’ve always championed the traditional rules of diamond sports and especially don’t care for the designated hitter, but it wasn’t long before I discovered that minor league baseball had added the automatic baserunner in extra innings. It does make sense. There are more immediate scoring opportunities, and minor league teams don’t have an abundance of pitching. It speeds the game-deciding plays along.

With all the extra time on my hands during the pandemic, I’ve thought long and hard about that automatic base runner in extra innings. It’s going to force all the teams to concentrate more on bunting and there is nothing wrong with that. The American Leaguers are going to be forced to sharpen up that dormant phase of their game.

With a runner automatically placed on at second base, bunting becomes a strong option. It depends, of course, on where the team at bat is in their line-up. Some sluggers are very poor bunt candidates, but the current concentration on analytics may force a rethinking of that strategy. Bunting a runner to third with only one out creates multiple ways of scoring.

I have always been a fan of bunting. It's a good strategy at times, and some weaker hitters can keep their spot in the lineup by pushing the ball into open spaces in the opponent's defense. Despite hours of defensive practice defenders really tend to get rattled in those key situations. Sometimes, the opposing pitcher might be good at hurling, but can’t field his/her position.

The current Major League proposal is for a 60-game season. This concept might work, and keep us away from four- and five-hour games while most of the working fans have to head for the exits anyway. Let's give it a try.

Wait a minute though. Please tell me that they are not going to use the designated hitter in both leagues. That is a subject for another diamond tutorial. .