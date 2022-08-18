Front line key to repeat St. Vincent success

It is what’s up front that might be the biggest factor in St. Vincent’s efforts to repeat last season’s football success.

That success included an 11-2 record, a share of the North Bay League Redwood championship, a North Coast Section championship and a trip to the NorCal State championship playoffs, a first for a St. Vincent football team.

Mustangs hopes for a repeat of that success, or even a step beyond to a state title will largely be carried on the backs of a group of large, experienced and talented linemen.

“The offensive line is the strongest part of our offense,” noted St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “For the first time we will have a true 8-man rotation.

That line is led by two veterans with legitimate post-high school aspirations. Senior Cameron Vaughn is a 6-2, 290 pound four-year varsity starter. Alongside him is 6-2, 230-pound Rob Rooks, described by Herzog as “Probably the most talented player on our roster.”

The standouts are surrounded by size and talent with Brett Ghisletta returning at center, 6-1, 250-pound TJ Allen and the athletic Kiernan Pedersen on the left side. With Nour Elbelisky, Chris Troy and Johnny Martin-Martinez the Mustangs have solid depth that has been missing in recent years.

The big guys job will be to give super running back Kai Hall, playmaking quarterback Jaret Bosarge and others the room to do their thing.

Hall is within 1,644 yards of becoming the all-time leading rusher in the Redwood Empire and 44 yards of becoming the best ever at St. Vincent High School. For his career, he has rushed for 3,783 yards in three varsity seasons and 60 touchdowns. Last season was a bit of a down year for Hall, who played with a shoulder that required surgery during the off season. For anyone else, 1,474 yards and 20 touchdowns would be pretty spectacular.

Quarterback Bosarge doesn’t have gaudy numbers. All he does is make big plays and win. “Jaret may be our best football player,” said Herzog. “His passing has improved dramatically. Everyone knows he can run. He loves the game and is super smart.”

Herzog hopes to take some of the pressure off Hall and Bosarge with several other skill players. Sophomore Noah Demirok is still learning the game but, according to Herzog “has a large upside.” Rafa Perez could help at both running back and linebacker.

An intriguing young player is freshman Gabe Casanovas who Herzog calls a “great athlete. He is developing as a passer,” adds the coach.

Seniors Nathan Rooks and Mac Cauz will share time at fullback. Both are excellent lead blockers who can also catch passes coming out of the backfield.

Dylan Brown, Eddie Stone and C.J. Perez will work into the tight end position. Stone has a strong throwing arm and will again take some snaps at quarterback.

Dante Antonini was, at times, a one-man gang for the Mustangs last season. Whenever a play had to be made, whether on offense or defense, it was Antonini who made the play. On offense he started the season as a receiver, but early on St. Vincent began to use him at quarterback where he could take a direct snap and head downfield.

He finished with 666 rushing yards and seven touchdowns He also grabbed 27 passes for 664 and 11 towns.

Herzog is confident he can compensate, at least partially, for the loss of Antonini on offense with the emergence of outstanding receivers Jack Davis, Dante’s brother Nico and first-year player Tye Nickens, a potential big-play maker, as receivers. Thomas Graziano could also help at wide receiver.

More problematic is replacing Antonini on defense.

“You can’t replace what Dante did for us on defense,” said Herzog. “To replace him we are going to have to play as a team on defense.” Even without the acknowledged leader, the Mustangs have the talent to have an overall strong defense.

The defensive backfield is loaded with skilled athletes led by All-Leaguer Bosarge. Also in line for playing time are Davis, Malcolm Rooks, Nico Antonini, Nickens, Toby Klein and the freshman Casanovas

Nathan Rooks, who had a great season on both sides of the football last year, Cauz, Ghisletta, Dylan Brown, Bishop Gilfillan, and Joseph Edwards could all get playing time at linebacker.

Working into the rotation on the defensive line along with standout Vaughn are Allen, Elbelisy and Troy. The defensive end rotation will include veteran standout Pedersen, Noah Demirok, Shea Durrenberger, Martin-Martinez and CJ Perez.

Rob Rooks will play just about wherever the coaching staff wants him along the front line.

To round out the team: Pedersen will handle the kicking, Antonini will punt, Ghisletta will do the long snapping , Hall and Davis will return punts and Hall and Nickens will return kickoffs.

It is a solid group with high hopes that are really more like high expectations.

“Our goals are to win league, win section and get back to state,” said Herzog.