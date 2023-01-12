Petaluma High finally had all the pieces for a successful boys basketball season and when the Trojans put them together, they formed a picture of a team that has the potential of being in the thick of the Vine Valley Athletic title chase.

Casa Grande was on the hurting side when the Trojan puzzle came together Wednesday night, losing in its home gym to the charging Trojans 58-40.

“We finally had everybody back (from injury and illness). We were at full strength,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “Everybody did what they were supposed to do. We got the ball out in transition and were able to run.”

The win not only improved the Petaluma record to 8-6, but was also their second without a loss in VVAL play. With the loss, Casa Grande drops to 4-12 for the season and is now 0-4 in league play.

Petaluma had an extra incentive for the league contest after losing to the Gauchos 43-42 in Piner’s Sonoma County Classic earlier in the season.

The extra emotion worked against the Trojans early as Casa Grande jumped out to an 8-0 lead on 3-point connections by Carter Cerruti and Jordan Giacomini.

“We were too amped up and had to settle down,” observed Lyons.

With the 8-0 lead, the Gauchos reached the apex of their evening. It was all downhill from there.

Taking advantage of the board dominance supplied by Dalton Armstrong, Petaluma raced up and down the court, finding open lanes to the basket to move in front 16-13 by the end of the first period. Five of six Trojan baskets in the first period came on drives to the hoop. The sixth was a follow-up shot off an offensive rebound by Armstrong.

Andy Bai and Shane Douglas canned treys in the second period as Petaluma upped its lead to 31-21..

Casa Grande hurt itself in the second period with seven turnovers and three missed free throws. For the game, Casa was 10 of 19 from the foul line.

Not all the Gaucho troubles were self-induced, but the result of an aggressive, attacking Petaluma defense.

Any hopes of a second-half Gaucho comeback were doused when the Trojans scored the first three baskets of the third period, two by Elliott Blue. A target of the Casa rooting section, Blue retaliated with a game-hit 16 points, most coming on drives to the basket.

Douglas provided three distance hits and 11 points. Armstrong not only ruled the paint, but added 6 points to the Trojan cause.

The Gauchos were led in both scoring and effort by seniors Giacomini and Cerruti. Each scored 10 points and provided solid all-around play for the home team.

Both Lyons and Casa Grande coach Pat Fahey substituted liberally and both teams benefited from strong bench efforts.

Rowan Calhoun scored five of Petaluma’s nine points in the fourth quarter, while Wyatt Abramson gave Casa Grande some late parity in the paint and scored 6 points in the game.

Petaluma plays at home against Napa Friday, while Casa Grande travels to meet pre-league favorite Justin-Siena.

Petaluma pulled out a win in a thrilling junior varsity game, prevailing 60-58. Ryan Rice scored 23 points for Casa.