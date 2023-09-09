Game of the Week: Casa Grande stifles Ukiah in 35-12 victory

Casa Grande’s defense is the real deal.

The Gauchos — the No. 5 team in The Press Democrat’s prep football rankings — rode another strong defensive showing, along with an efficient offense, to a 35-12 win at Ukiah in the Game of the Week.

With a patented Mendocino County sunset on the horizon Friday night, Casa wasted no time threatening early. The Gauchos almost scored the first touchdown on a fourth-and-10 play, but receiver Andrew Antonio caught the ball out of bounds.

After the change of possession, the Casa defense forced a fumble on Ukiah’s first drive, recovering the ball around the Wildcats’ 35-yard line.

The ensuing play saw Zach Herrera burst for 37 yards to open the scoring. Herrera had another touchdown run later in the half, part of his 15 carries for 164 yards and two scores in the game.

Omaurie Philips-Porter — Ukiah’s version of the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel — got the hosts on the board early in the second quarter with a 15-yard screen. He now has five touchdowns in three games, but was also clearly the main focus of Casa’s defensive game plan.

Philips-Porter’s touchdown would be the last points Ukiah would score until late in the fourth quarter, as Casa rolled off 28 unanswered points.

Ukiah finally got on the board again when quarterback Gabe Gonzalez hit Tony Zacarias on a beautiful fade route to close the gap to 35-12.

“Looking at the game, we don’t control whether we win or lose yet; we’re still in the beginning stages of learning,” Ukiah head coach Paul Cronin said. “I thought our kids played hard and I wasn’t disappointed in how they played. We did some good things and some bad things, but I think that’s a normal football game.”

Despite the late surge, it was all Casa, all night long. Time to look at some takeaways.

Déjà vu

Casa’s defensive performance last week in a 42-6 win over Berkeley stood out, but this week might have been better.

The Gauchos equaled their interception total from last week, with five different players intercepting Ukiah’s Gonzalez: Cade Rea, Jesse Calkin, Matt Reilly, Camden Bushey and Gavin Pandolfi. No pick-sixes this time around, but nonetheless impressive.

And Casa gets it right back with an interception! Cade Rea gets it off the tip. What a crazy turn of events. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Mu4p8VuWmn — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 9, 2023

The secondary, however, certainly has the defensive line to thank.

Kodi Cornelius, who had three sacks last week, added another two to his season total Friday night. Marco Sierra also added a sack, and this defensive line may join only a few other squads that have had as good a form.

“Our front was great, our back half is playing great in coverage, and you see what we do,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said after Friday’s win. “We’re not going to stop.”

Defensively, Casa seems to be clicking on all cylinders. The Gauchos will look to keep that momentum going against a tough Balboa squad next week.

Danny Dimes

In the first couple of games, it took Danny Mercado a little bit of time to figure things out.

Not Friday night.

Casa’s signal-caller had easily the most efficient game of this young season, managing the offense as if he’d been there for four years already. And much of it was with an ankle injury sustained in the third quarter.

“He brings everything to the table that you could hope for in a quarterback,” Antonio said. “We’ve known Danny’s that guy for a long time. He’s just so calm, cool, doesn’t give up, and led this offense like we knew he would.”

Mercado’s final stat line read 14-of-25 for 171 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with three carries for 32 yards and a score. While he didn’t pass for as many yards as he did in either of the first two games, he made the plays when he needed to.

For example, a 53-yard touchdown pass to Clint Rea that hit the receiver in stride was followed by an impressive 22-yard touchdown run by the QB (Rea finished with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns).

Safe to say, Mercado will be just fine.

Both squads will refresh for next week, when Casa hosts Balboa and Ukiah plays Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.