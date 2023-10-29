Game of the Week: Casa Grande stymies Petaluma in 28-3 Egg Bowl win

For the third straight year, the Egg Bowl trophy is staying on the east side of Petaluma.

Casa Grande put forth a defensive showcase in a 28-3 win over crosstown rival Petaluma on Saturday afternoon to claim their third consecutive win over the Trojans, push their winning streak to eight in a row and move one win away from claiming the Vine Valley Athletic League title outright.

The win gave the Gauchos (8-1, 5-0) sole possession of first place in the VVAL with one game remaining, against sixth-place Sonoma Valley (3-6, 1-4,) next week in the regular-season finale.

“We got it in our sights,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said as he walked onto the team bus after the game. “We know we have to get to work tomorrow, but right now we’re going to go celebrate.”

Defense has been the Gauchos’ calling card all season, but Saturday’s effort was one of their best of the year. Petaluma (6-3, 4-1) entered the game averaging over 300 rushing yards per game — including nearly 400 over its last four games — but totaled just 104 against the Gauchos.

In the second half, when the Gauchos pulled away, the Trojans were held to just three first downs and 72 total yards, 35 of which came on the ground.

“They could not run the ball at all on the outside,” said Casa Grande senior lineman Oscar Koene, who totaled two sacks and a fumble recovery on Saturday. “They got a couple dives in, but our linebackers did a great job of filling after our line held the holes. Today was a team win and that’s all it came down to, everyone doing their job right.”

In total, the Gauchos had five sacks on the afternoon.

Despite the lopsided final score and numbers, Petaluma trailed just 6-3 at halftime and won the turnover battled four to one.

The Trojans opened the game with a fumble recovery and then marched down the field but had to settle for a field goal, which Asher Levy drilled from 27 yards away. The Trojans would come close to scoring several other times but were stood up by Casa’s defense each time.

The Gauchos responded after the turnover and field goal with a quick scoring drive that went 80 yards on six plays and took only 1:30 off the clock. Senior running back Zach Herrera punched in the touchdown from four yards out to give Casa a 6-3 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, the Gauchos appeared poised to add to that lead as they faced a first-and-goal from Petaluma’s three, but the Trojans’ defense held and forced a turnover on downs to send the game to the half with the scoreboard at 6-3.

“The first half was brutal,” Antonio said. “We felt like we couldn’t do anything against their defense.

The second half started with more of the same, a quick three-and-out from Petaluma followed by Casa’s second lost fumble of the game, this time from Cade Rea.

But Rea quickly made up for his mistake. After forcing another quick punt from Petaluma, the Gauchos gave the ball back to Rea on the first play of their next drive and he took it 47 yards to the house to make it 14-3.

Another quick Petaluma possession led to one of the wilder sequences of the game.

The Gauchos began their drive at Petaluma’s 11 after a long punt return and took a shot at the end zone on their first play, but Brody Breen stepped in front of their receiver for an interception.

Two plays later, the Gauchos got the ball right back on a fumble recovery by Koene. Their very next play was a 42-yard touchdown pass from Danny Mercado to Clint Rea to make it 20-3 with two minutes left in the third.

Marco Novoa put the finishing touches on the win with a nine-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.

Mercado finished 17-for-26 passing for 223 yards with a touchdown and a pick and added 63 rushing yards. Clint Rea finished with a game-high 122 receiving yards on seven catches with a score and Herrera had 92 rushing yards with a score on 18 carries.

In total, the Gauchos racked up 463 yards of total offense.

“It means so much — I mean, rivalry game, these are the moments I’m going to remember about playing football,” Herrera said of the win. “I might not remember every touchdown, but I’ll remember this. This means so much to me.”

For Petaluma, Chase Miller led the way offensively with 62 rushing yards on 17 carries and Ed Berncich followed with 40 rushing yards on 10 carries.

“I thought we played really well on defense,” Petaluma head coach Rick Krist said. “Forced turnovers, did things we wanted to do to them, but offensively we just couldn’t get rolling. Not a great job picking up the blitzes. Usually that type of a defense is not a successful defense against a triple-option team, but they were really effective. They play really hard on D and we just could not get anything going.”

The Gauchos clinched at least a share of the VVAL title with the win. They could clinch it outright next week with a win over Sonoma Valley.

“3-0 in the Egg Bowl,” Koene said. “I mean, there’s so much tension in this game. It’s built up all year from the moment it ends till the next year. Just playing this game, I mean, you see all the fans, everyone loves it. It’s a great thing for the town and it feels even better to win that Egg Bowl trophy. Coming for that VVAL pennant next week against Sonoma.”

