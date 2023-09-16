Game of the Week: Maria Carrillo runs over Petaluma 42-21

Consider the score evened — and then some.

In their first meeting since Petaluma’s last-second 21-20 win last season, Maria Carrillo dominated the Trojans from start to finish in a 42-21 win on Petaluma’s home turf Friday night.

The Pumas (2-1) came out of the gates swinging, building a 21-0 lead at halftime before holding the Trojans (2-2) at bay as they tried to rally in the second half.

On the evening, the visitors forced three turnovers, racked up 432 total yards of offense and got a massive offensive performance from senior running back Wyatt Olsen, who put up a career-high four touchdowns and over 200 yards of total offense. He rushed for 126 yards on 16 carries with three scores and caught three passes for 93 yards, highlighted by a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

“I don’t think we learned a lot from our first game and I think last week we were able to learn a couple things about ourselves that we needed to get better at and I feel like we did that here,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jay Higgins said. “Very happy with that. To be able to come out and get a W against a good Petaluma team is definitely a good thing and momentum builder for us.”

Fast start

The Pumas set the tone from their very first drive, needing only two plays to find the end zone from 65 yards out. Lucas Sihota, who ran for 112 yards with two touchdowns, took the first play 20 yards before Olsen found a hole and broke away for a 45-yard score, his first of the night.

Petaluma nearly answered right away, but a 15-yard touchdown for Chase Miller on the Trojans’ first drive was waved off due to a holding penalty. The Trojans had to settle for a 40-yard field goal attempt that missed short.

After both teams traded empty possessions, Olsen then recovered a fumble, forced loose by defensive end Domenic Kayed, and then punched in a seven-yard score two plays later.

The Pumas needed just seven offensive plays to leap out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Do it all, @WyattOlsen2024.



Recovers a fumble and then punches in a 7-yard TD run, 2nd TD of the game. Set up by a 42-yard bomb from Cooper Bluestone to Beau Gleeson.



14-0 MC, 6:20 Q2. pic.twitter.com/b0tPKw4dRS — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 16, 2023

“Honestly, I was really surprised,” Kayed said. “We came out a lot stronger than I expected and they definitely weren’t expecting us to be as physical as we were.”

With the score still at 14-0 midway through the second quarter, the Pumas took advantage of a few more Petaluma mistakes to build their lead.

A low snap led to a bad punt that netted zero yards and gave the Pumas the ball back at midfield. It took them five plays to find the end zone again when Olsen took in his third score from five yards out.

Carrillo nearly took a 28-0 lead into halftime as it quickly got the ball back on an interception from Nick Harryman and marched down the field in the closing minutes of the quarter. The Pumas got down to Petaluma’s six-yard line with under a minute left, but sophomore quarterback Cooper Bluestone was picked off in the end zone, his lone miscue of the night.

The Trojans did rush for 148 yards in the first half, but penalties and the two turnovers killed any momentum they tried to build.

Second-half response

But momentum is a funny thing, and it only took one play for the Trojans to get back on track.

Asher Stolarczyk delivered that spark as he returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, pumping life back into a packed Petaluma student section decked out in neon that was looking for something to cheer for.

Then, after forcing a Carrillo three-and-out, the Trojans cut it to a one-score game with an eight-play, 70-yard scoring drive capped by a one-yard run from Ed Berncich, who had a team-high 105 yards on the night on 15 carries.

And we have a ballgame.@EdBerncich with a short TD run. Some great plays on the drive from Ryan Landry, who is now in at QB for Petaluma.



21-14, 6:42 Q3. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/vFOUep7jrQ — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 16, 2023

Suddenly it was 21-14. The tides were shifting.

Or so we thought.

In stepped Bluestone to save the day for the Pumas. He delivered a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Olsen two plays into Carrillo’s following drive, making it a two-score game once again.

Needing an answer, Petaluma dug deep for a 15-play drive that ran more than six minutes off the clock but eventually stalled out at Carrillo’s 20. Back-to-back incompletions led to a turnover on downs, which Carrillo capitalized on again.

Aided by a 46-yard completion from Bluestone to Evan Ehly, the Pumas found the end zone eight plays later on a short run from Sihota to make it 35-14. They put the finishing touches on the win over the following minutes, forcing another Petaluma fumble and again turning it into points on a 21-yard score from Sihota.