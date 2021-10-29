Game of the Week: NBL showdown game between Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate is a go

It came down to the wire, but Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate will be facing off this Friday.

Official word came down Thursday morning that the game between the two North Bay League Oak Division powerhouses was indeed happening. For most of the past week the status was in doubt as Cardinal Newman was still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of last week’s Windsor game and forced the entire school to temporarily return to hybrid learning.

But things took a more positive turn for the football program in recent days. A majority of Newman’s players in COVID protocols were cleared to return earlier this week and the team practiced for the first time on Wednesday. However, they won’t be at full strength.

An unspecified number of players still remain away from the team in protocols, per county health guidelines, and will miss Friday’s game.

While the Press Democrat’s Game of the Week lost a bit of its luster with that news, the NBL-Oak contest, which kicks off at 7 p.m., still presents a compelling matchup.

Rancho Cotate (7-1, 3-0) has lost its last six meetings to the Cardinals (5-2, 2-0) dating back to 2017, when they faced off three times due to the Tubbs fire. The Cougars have also finished second in league behind the Cardinals the last four seasons.

“No doubt there are some demons we’re trying to exorcise here,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said.

Several more Cardinal Newman players were likely to return from their quarantine period on Friday and head coach Richard Sanchez said more could be available by Saturday. Earlier this week, before the game was greenlit, Cardinal Newman asked Rancho if the game could be pushed back a day, but Rancho said Friday would be the only day it could play.

“A lot of reasons, but most notably like half our coaching staff couldn’t be here on Saturday,” said Hotaling, explaining that members of his staff have children playing in college and had plans to watch them play. “Ultimately, we didn’t feel safe putting a team on the field with half a coaching staff like that. This is a very competitive contact sport and without half or more of your coaches, it wouldn’t be worth it for us.”

In order to make up for their roster shortfalls, Sanchez has called up JV players this week and is working to get them up to speed before Friday.

“It’s not the bringing up, it’s the responsibility that they have now that they’re starting,” he said. “These guys have to play and they haven’t played a varsity snap all year. So that’s the scary part. And it’s not just any position; it’s all over the place. But if I didn’t think they could protect themselves, then the game wouldn’t happen.”

This new-look Newman squad will take on a Rancho Cotate team that’s been rolling as of late.

The Cougars have opened play in the NBL-Oak with a 3-0 record, with an average margin of victory of 30 points – and they’ve done so without arguably their best player, junior wide receiver Sailasa Vadrawale.

The three-star prospect broke his hand about a month ago and could be returning on Friday. He got his cast off this week but will be a game-time decision.

His absence over the last three weeks has actually proved beneficial in a way for the Cougars, as it’s forced their other skill players to step up to replace his productivity.

“He was basically doing everything for us for the first few games against some really tough teams and tearing it up,” Hotaling said. “Then we found out his hand was broken and we asked for other people to contribute and step up, specifically on offense because he was getting the majority of the touches and majority of the yards.”

Senior running back Ryan Kane, junior quarterback Liam Keaney and sophomore receivers Ananais Walker and Jacob Pruitt have all risen to the occasion since Vadrawale has been out.

“Pleasantly surprised with a lot of kids stepping up,” Hotaling added. “It seems to be someone else every game. We haven’t really missed a beat; the ball has just been spread around more. That’s been pretty cool to see.”

Keaney, especially, has developed into a star for the Cougars. In seven games of available stats, the dual-threat signal-caller has passed for over 1,659 yards with 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions and is the team’s second-leading rusher with 300 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Liam is looking like a college quarterback to me,” Hotaling said. “He’s been nothing but excellent all year. We didn’t really know during the summer what we really had with Liam and now we know he’s pretty special.”

Regardless of the team that Cardinal Newman puts on the field on Friday, Hotaling isn’t taking the matchup lightly.

“I don’t know who or what they have available for them tomorrow, but we’re preparing for their best stuff and their best shot,” he said. “It seems like we always get their best. If we don’t know who’s playing and who’s not, we just have to plan for everybody and let the chips fall where they may.”