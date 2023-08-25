Game of the Week preview: Petaluma, Rancho Cotate kick things off at SRJC

What a way to kick off the high school football season Friday night.

In The Press Democrat’s first Game of the Week this year, Petaluma and Rancho Cotate will open their campaigns at Bailey Field, home of the Bear Cubs on the campus of Santa Rosa Junior College. All proceeds from the game will be used as a fundraiser for SRJC football.

This will be the first time the two Sonoma County schools have met since 2015, when Rancho beat the Trojans 35-28 in the second round of the North Cast Section Division 3 playoffs. Prior to that, they played each year from 2004-2012.

“Petaluma’s a program that I have a lot of respect for, and I was thrilled when they accepted the chance to play us,” Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “It’s just a fun Rohnert Park-Petaluma thing that’s actually been going on for a long time. I know we haven’t played them recently, but it’s been good, positive, fun and competitive experiences every time we play Petaluma.”

Petaluma head coach Rick Krist agreed.

“We’re really excited for the chance to play Rancho,” he said. “They run a great program there, and I have the utmost respect for his coaching staff and the school. Historically, it’s always been a fun rivalry — they were in our district when I was in high school — so it’s always been a fun thing.”

The Trojans are coming off a season that saw them start 7-1 — with key wins over Vintage and Maria Carrillo — before dropping their final three games. That included a 49-31 loss to Cardinal Newman in the opening round of the NCS Division 4 championships.

It’s no secret that Petaluma lost some highly skilled players from last year’s squad. Gone are quarterback/linebacker Henry Ellis, running back/defensive back Silas Pologeorgis, wide receiver/defensive back Dawson Shaw and linebacker Lucas Vanderlind.

Pologeorgis and Vanderlind were named first-team all-league players last year, while Shaw and Ellis were honorable mentions.

Yet even though the Trojans lost a good amount, there are significant returners.

Asher Levy gets the starting nod at quarterback this year while also serving as a defensive back and kicker. Levy did get some QB starts last season when Ellis was out injured, including a last-second win at Maria Carrillo. Levy was also an honorable-mention selection last year.

Joining him in the backfield is the three-headed monster of Chase Miller, big Ed Berncich and Asher Stolarczyk. Berncich, who will no doubt be the bruiser of the group, had 551 yards rushing on 113 carries with eight touchdowns last year and was named second-team all-league. Miller, a honorable-mention selection, rushed for 596 yards on 92 carries while scoring four times. Stolarczyk, despite only having 20 carries last year, could be one to watch as he works his way into the backfield rotation.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Trojans will be led by none other than returning Vine Valley Athletic League defensive player of the year and first-team all-leaguer London Sundell.

Working off the edge of the defensive line, Sundell accumulated 61 total tackles last year, 33 of them solo. He also had 15 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks. It’s safe to say the Cougars’ offensive line will have their hands full.

Speaking of those Cougars, they too, lost a lot of skill players from last year’s team that went 9-3 overall and finished second in the North Bay League Oak division. Gone are wide receiver/defensive back Sailasa Vadrawle (now at Cal), wide receiver/defensive back Ananias Walker (transfer), and offensive/defensive lineman Malik Cleveland, to name a few.

This year’s Rancho team will certainly look different offensively, but they do have one player who set the North Bay on fire last year at quarterback.

Jacob Pruitt.

The returning NBL-Oak back of the year entered the scene at quarterback halfway through the season after starter Liam Keaney suffered a season-ending head injury. With Hotaling pretty much having to revamp his whole offense around Pruitt’s lightning-fast speed, Rancho went 4-2 in the next six games, with losses coming from thrillers against Windsor and Campolindo.

Pruitt, who passed for 927 yards in six games while also rushing for 645 yards, scored 21 touchdowns and will now get a full season of starting at QB in his senior season.

Also returning — and joining Pruitt in the backfield — is Tupotu Hale, a first-team all-league selection a year ago. Hale’s a do-it-all bruiser who rushed for 687 yards on 115 carries with nine scores.

While the losses of Cleveland, Walker and Vadrawale will give Rancho a new look defensively, Eric Rodriguez will be the anchor of the 2023 team. He had a breakout year as a sophomore, notching 53 total tackles (16 solo) and was named first-team all-league at outside linebacker. He’ll be crucial in stopping the Trojans’ run-heavy offensive attack.

So both programs look vastly different compared to years ago as their old rivalry is reborn. The dual-threat ability of Pruitt can cause problems, while the Trojans’ smash-mouth attack could wear out even the strongest of teams. We’ll see who comes out on top.

Welcome back to high school football.

