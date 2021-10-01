Game of the Week: Rancho Cotate faces Northern Section power Pleasant Valley

For the past five seasons, Pleasant Valley and Rancho Cotate have been powerhouses in their respective sections and divisions.

Since 2016, the Vikings, who play out of the Eastern League in the Northern Section, have won three section and two state titles. The Cougars, meanwhile, have appeared in the North Coast Section semifinals each of the last five years, have won a section title and appeared in state title game.

But while Pleasant Valley, which is also the alma mater of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, may have more recent postseason success than Rancho Cotate, the Vikings have not been able to get past the Cougars in their last two meetings.

Rancho Cotate will look for its third straight win over Pleasant Valley on Friday in the Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Rohnert Park.

The recent history between the two programs began in 2018 when the Cougars beat the visiting Vikings 35-27. The following season, the Cougars topped the Vikings 17-10 on the road.

This time around, Pleasant Valley (2-2) returns to Sonoma County riding a two-game winning streak. After dropping their first two games of the season to Yuba City (38-21) and Menlo-Atherton (34-0), the Vikings beat River Valley (34-9) and Placer (32-26) to bring their record back to .500.

Outside of the final scores, specifics about Pleasant Valley this year are hard to come by, but Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling is familiar enough with the program that he knows what to expect.

“They play a different brand of football of there – not just them, all those teams,” he said at practice on Wednesday. “It’s more ground and pound, they run a real pro-style type of offense, which we haven’t seen yet. That’ll be exciting to see how our defense handles that. They’ve got a million formations, kind of like an NFL team, so a lot of practice time has been dedicated to adjusting and lining up correctly. But we’re confident.

“It’s gonna be a battle just like all our other games.”

Rancho (3-1) enters Friday’s final nonleague game coming off an emotional 38-31 overtime win over Vanden. It was the second overtime game the Cougars have played this season, which Hotaling believes has greatly benefited his young squad.

“It’s been great for us,” he said. “Honestly, it’s like playing an extra quarter in two games, so our experience level has gone up. We’re a very young team, we have a handful of awesome seniors who are really helping us, but overall we’re junior-heavy and have a bunch of sophomores that are playing heavy minutes. For those guys to get their sea legs under them this early in the season and grow up quickly in overtime games and learn how to finish, it’s been great for us.”

The Cougars came up short in their first overtime game of the season, a 42-41 loss to Acalanes, but pulled through last week thanks to the efforts of junior wide receiver/defensive back Sailasa “Sai” Vadrawale, who had three total touchdowns and an interception.

“He’s Mr. Do It All,” Hotaling said. “He took over the game (vs. Vanden) in overtime and had an interception, multiple touchdowns – he just does everything.”

Hotaling said his goal every season is to get through non-league play with a winning record. The win over Vanden accomplished that, so beating the Vikings on Friday would simply give them an extra boost heading into North Bay League–Oak play, which starts next week.

“If we can get this one it’d just be icing on the cake and we’ll be really rolling into league with a lot of confidence,” he said.