In his first year at the helm, Paul Cronin has Ukiah on the cusp of history.

The Wildcats pulled off a stunning comeback Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, rallying from a 21-0 halftime deficit to upset the two-time defending North Bay League-Redwood champs St. Vincent 25-21 and take the top spot in the league standings with one game left on the schedule.

Ukiah (6-3, 3-0), which has now won four in a row, handed the Mustangs (6-2, 1-1) their first home loss since Sept. 2019 and clinched at the very least a share of the NBL-Redwood crown. The Wildcats would clinch it outright with a win over Piner next week in the regular-season finale. Ukiah hasn’t won a league title in football since 1985.

After falling into a big hole early and struggling on both sides of the ball, the Wildcats put together a nearly perfect second half. They held St. Vincent to just 25 yards of total offense, two first downs and had three interceptions, including a pick-six early in the third quarter.

“I think we were nervous early,” said Cronin, the second-winningest head coach in Sonoma County history. “We haven’t played any game where they had expectations put on them, and you really can’t do anything to prepare for that, for playing in a big game. You can tell stories about games you played but it’s a waste of time, really.

“We didn’t really address it during the week, thought that was the best way to go about it. But I think they just tried too hard in the first half, which didn’t work out. And then they settled down and made some plays.”

The deciding swing began early in the fourth quarter with the Mustangs still ahead 21-12. The Wildcats finished out a nine-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Beau David on third and goal to make it 21-19. After both teams traded empty possessions, the Wildcats got a huge break when a bad punt snap sailed over the Mustangs kicker’s head, giving Ukiah the ball at St. Vincent’s two-yard line.

Shay Parrish, who had a game-high 58 rushing yards on 17 carries with an interception on defense, punched it in one play later to put Ukiah ahead 25-21 with 4:38 left.

Ukiah then forced a turnover on downs but had to punt the ball back to St. Vincent with 20 seconds left. Out of timeouts, the Mustangs needed a miracle and wouldn’t get one. Wildcats junior defensive back Omaurie Phillips-Porter ended the game with an interception with 15 seconds left.

“We just kept the mentality that it wasn’t over,” Phillips-Porter said. “21-0 was a bit my fault, a couple miscues, but it wasn’t anything too crazy for us. We knew we had to settle down, do our job and go score again and that’s what happened.”

St. Vincent’s Gabe Casanovas was a perfect seven-for-seven for 159 passing yards and three touchdowns at halftime but was held to just two-of-10 for 13 yards and three interceptions in the second half.

“Played a great first 24 minutes, but the game is 48,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “Can’t turn the ball over three times in the second half, snap a ball over our punter’s head against a very well-coached team. Paul did a really good job in the second half just methodically taking what we gave them.”

The Mustangs opened the game with touchdowns on their first three possessions, needing only three plays to find the end zone on their first drive and then converting on a third-and-goal from 11 yards out to make it 14-0 after eight minutes. Both touchdowns of 40 and 11 yards were hauled in by sophomore receiver Jack Ellis.

It seemed like St. Vincent delivered the backbreaker with its third score. Backed up at their own 37 and facing a second-and-39, the Mustangs clawed back yardage before Casanovas hit Nico Antonini for a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-three.

Ukiah managed only 86 yards of total offense on 19 plays in the first half but had immediate success after halftime. A five-play, 60-yard scoring drive that took just a minute off the clock, capped by a 32-yard touchdown connection between David and Tony Zacarias, made it 21-6 before a 30-yard pick-six for Tyeson Ramos ended St. Vincent’s following drive and made it 21-12 with nine minutes to go in the third.

“We knew going in it was going to be a battle, even at halftime up 21-0 we’re like, ‘hey, we need 35 to win this game,’” Herzog said. “We talked to our kids and I don’t think they let off the gas, I just think Ukiah got some breaks in the second half and executed and we didn’t.”

David finished the day eight-of-23 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score.

St. Vincent will close out the regular season with two road games at Healdsburg next week and Maria Carrillo on Nov. 3 before the North Coast Section playoffs begin.

“Our ultimate goal is a section title and that’s still in our crosshairs,” Herzog said. “Yeah, we don’t win a league title, that’s unfortunate, but we can still win a section title. Our goals when the season started were win a league title, practice on Thanksgiving, win a section title and get back to a NorCal title game. Those goals are still within reach.”

