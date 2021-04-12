Gaucho football team fails to take advantage of opportunities in loss at Napa

Casa Grande’s offense stalled early and never gained traction during its football game against the Napa High School Grizzlies on Friday night, and the contest slowly and steadily got away from the Gauchos, ending in a 40-14 defeat at Napa’s Memorial Stadium.

The Gauchos (2-3) had chances throughout the game to take charge of the contest or flip momentum and mount a comeback, but instead, it was Napa that took advantage of every opportunity that came its way.

On its first two drives, Casa Grande failed to convert a pair of third-and-short opportunities and a fourth-and-short chance as well, setting the Grizzlies up for their own success.

“They did a great job,” Gaucho coach John Antonio said of Napa. “They played tough, and they’re physical. That’s where we want to be as a program, but for us, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Napa’s physicality was punctuated by tight end Jack Giguiere, who measures 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. Grizzlies quarterback Anthony Tubridy found him open early and often, and when he got the ball, the Gauchos had issues bringing him down.

Giguiere rumbled for a methodical 60-yard catch and run late in the third quarter, leading to an easy rushing touchdown for Napa’s Manuel Infante that gave the Grizzlies a commanding 26-7 lead.

By that time, the Gauchos appeared discouraged by a string of unfortunate events.

One exchange that typified the game occurred as the first half came to a close. With the score tied at 7, lineman Colin Patchet tackled Tubridy for no gain, and Napa lined up to punt near midfield.

The snap nearly sailed over the Napa punter’s head, but he caught the ball with his fingertips, eluded the oncoming rush and booted the ball, which bounced miraculously out of bounds at the Gauchos’ 5-yard line.

With just over a minute remaining in the half, the Gauchos couldn’t convert a first down and punted from their own end zone. Napa returned the kick to the Casa Grande 12-yard line and scored in one play, a Tubridy read-option run, and took a 14-7 lead with 40 seconds left in the second quarter.

In response, Antonio opted to close the half with Dom Feliciano at quarterback, with Jacob Porteous - the Gauchos’ other option in their two-headed quarterback attack - having already thrown a short touchdown pass to wide receiver Toby Humphreys for Casa Grande’s initial score.

Feliciano quickly led the Gauchos to the Napa 21-yard line before the drive stalled as time expired, due largely to false start penalties and a missed connection in the end zone to wide receiver Marcus Scott.

But Casa Grande’s defense forced a three-and-out to open the second half, and Antonio stayed with Feliciano. The offense responded, with completions to Humphreys, Scott and Shane Runyeon, plus tough rushing yards from running back Paul Fetterly.

They marched all the way to Napa’s 5-yard line and had a chance to match the Grizzlies’ 14 points, but Feliciano was sacked multiple times after the Grizzlies brought pressure from their linebackers. The Gauchos turned the ball over on downs, and Napa responded with a quick scoring drive and took a 20-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Porteous reentered the game and looked sharp, but consecutive dropped passes sank the Gauchos’ drive. Casa Grande’s receivers ran crisp routes and the football was delivered on time with ample protection from the offensive line, but a punt was the result, giving way to Giguiere’s 60-yard catch and run and a 26-7 deficit for the visitors.

Still, the Gauchos had an opportunity to crawl back in the contest as the fourth quarter began. Porteous completed a 35-yard pass to Eli Cappelen, setting up a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line. Porteous took the next snap and ran decisively into the end zone, and it appeared the Gauchos had scored a touchdown in a well under a minute of game time, which was precisely what they needed to get back in the game.

But Casa Grande drew a flag for holding on the play. There followed a holding penalty, a sack, and a penalty on the Casa sideline, leading to an absurd fourth-and-goal from the 44-yard line. Casa Grande, unsurprisingly, didn’t convert. Napa responded with a three-play scoring drive for a 33-7 advantage.

Antonio’s staff took issue with some aggressive tactics by Napa, including a late hit on Porteous that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the game. Additionally, a Napa block on Giguiere’s rumbling reception looked too good to be legal, adding fuel to the Gauchos’ discontent, culminating in Antonio’s unsportsmanlike infraction.

Later in the fourth quarter, a skillful 39-yard touchdown grab by Gauchos’ wide receiver Dylan Petersen on a Porteous throw cut Napa’s lead to 33-14, but there were just two minutes remaining in the game. A 62-yard touchdown run by the Grizzlies provided the 40-14 final score.

Antonio said he had a bad feeling when his offense punted twice to start the evening.

“Maybe a few things that we do offensively and defensively, schematically, we’ve got to change. Because it’s not working,” he said.

On defense, Antonio singled out poor tackling, which he said has been an issue during this pandemic-shortened season. Though the Gaucho defenders, led by Joe Ellis, Antonio Bernardini and Cody Rodrigo, put forth an admirable effort, as did the Gauchos’ kickoff returners. Scott returned two kicks for 84 yards and Humphreys had a 38-yard return of his own.

Now, Antonio’s focus shifts to crosstown rival Petaluma High School and the upcoming Egg Bowl.

“We all have got to dig deep and hammer out four more days of practice and finish what we started,” he said.

The Casa Grande JV squad continued to roll, steamrolling the Grizzlies 51-7.