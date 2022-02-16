Gaucho girls advance in NCS soccer

Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion Gauchos split soccer success Tuesday night in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Casa Grande girls edged Dougherty 2-1 to earn advancement to the quarterfinals where they will face Las Lomas at Las Lomas High School on Friday at 7 p.m. Las Lomas defeated Livermore 2-0 in its first-round game. Las Lomas is the No. 4 seed, Casa Grande is the No. 5 seed.

Mallory Jones scored a Casa Grande goal, working off an assist from Katie Hancock. The other Gaucho goal was an own goal, kicked in by a Dougherty Valley player.

Casa Grande’s boys were edged by Livermore 1-0. Livermore faces Tamalpais Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Both Casa teams play in Division 2.

The Petaluma girls advanced in Division 3, shutting out Rancho Cotate 1-0. The Trojans play in the quarterfinals on Saturday against the winner of the Archie Williams vs. Miramonte first-round match.