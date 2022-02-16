Subscribe

Gaucho girls advance in NCS soccer

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 15, 2022, 10:37PM

Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion Gauchos split soccer success Tuesday night in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Casa Grande girls edged Dougherty 2-1 to earn advancement to the quarterfinals where they will face Las Lomas at Las Lomas High School on Friday at 7 p.m. Las Lomas defeated Livermore 2-0 in its first-round game. Las Lomas is the No. 4 seed, Casa Grande is the No. 5 seed.

Mallory Jones scored a Casa Grande goal, working off an assist from Katie Hancock. The other Gaucho goal was an own goal, kicked in by a Dougherty Valley player.

Casa Grande’s boys were edged by Livermore 1-0. Livermore faces Tamalpais Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Both Casa teams play in Division 2.

The Petaluma girls advanced in Division 3, shutting out Rancho Cotate 1-0. The Trojans play in the quarterfinals on Saturday against the winner of the Archie Williams vs. Miramonte first-round match.

