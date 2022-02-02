Gaucho girls bounce back from only league loss

League leading Casa Grande bounced back after suffering its first Vine Valley Athletic League defeat to hold off visiting Sonoma Valley 46-33 in a girls contest played in Iacopi Gym on Monday.

“We had mixed results last week,” said head coach Scott Himes. ”Our loss to Vintage was caused by poor overall team shooting from the very beginning of the game. We did regroup later to defeat American Canyon 56-40 at their place in one of our best efforts of the season. Most of our starting players contributed in a big way there. It was more convincing than our close win here.”

The home victory over Sonoma Valley was sparked almost immediately in the first period by some outstanding 3-point shooting by wing marksman AJ Harris. Harris, dangerous from outside the circle with any space between her and a defender, railed three floating shots from distance, and finished with 11 points in the first stanza as the Gauchos raced to a big 21-4 advantage.

Veteran Mazin Dahmani helped with the quick start by directing the fast attacking weave offense which led to open looks by Harris and her teammates.

From the first stanza, it was a matter of holding on for the Gauchos who found the visiting Dragons to be in a comeback mode the rest of the way.

Sonoma whittled the advantage to a 39-31 deficit when forward Lola Martin converted on all of her three shots after she was fouled outside the arc. Martin finished the game with 13 points to pace the Dragon attack, but could get no closer against tight man guarding by the Gauchos.

Hustling guard Siena Hoban kicked in with 9 points. Center Jaime McGaughey continued to earn playing time by contributing at both ends for the Gauchos. McGaughey ended the contest with 8 points, 9 rebounds and any loose ball that would find its way into the painted area.

Harris ended the proceedings with a 15-point effort to help keep the Gauchos (8-1) in front of second place Justin Siena with only three league games to go in a hectic COVID-influenced season. Justin-Siena, a perennial contender in basketball, has top tier varsity and junior varsity teams in the VVAL again this season

There will be no VVAL playoffs because of all the postponements and late games, Regular North Coast Section playoffs are still in the works.

Dahmani, a constant quick-striking Gaucho performer, provided a big chuckle for the few fans allowed into the contest, when she grabbed a loose ball and bolted up the floor toward the basket far ahead of teammates and foes alike. The problem was that she was headed to the wrong basket, and had to sheepishly turn over the ball to the officials for crossing mid court. It was the only mis-step for the hard-working senior who scored 12 points and has been a major contributor in the successful season for the Gauchos.. Casa Grande has a second meeting with rapidly-improving rival Petaluma on Wednesday at Iacopi Gym.

The game score was not available at press time.

PETALUMA

The Petaluma girls tuned up for a push toward the end of what has been a difficult season with a dominating 43-31 win over Novato’s overmatched Hornets in the Petaluma gym.

The final score was in no way a reflection of the Trojans’ dominance. Petaluma scored the first 16 points of the game and led 36-14 going into the final quarter.

Julie Martinez, almost Novato’s total offense, scored 17 of her 26 game points in the fourth quarter when Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn was making sure all the Trojans were getting playing time. Not that Martinez wasn’t outstanding the entire game, but points came more difficult when Petaluma’s top line defenders were in the contest.

Those first line defenders held Martinez and the rest of the Hornets scoreless in the entire first period. Meanwhile the Trojans opened with a hot hand.

Mallory O’Keefe drove to the basket for the game’s first points and went on to a big game, scoring 14 points, while, like the other Trojans, sharing playing time.

She had plenty help. Before the first period had finished, Isabella Hernandez, Abby Sanchez and Lucy Nevin had all scored.

Martinez began to exert herself in the second period, but Petaluma was still solidly in control, leading 23-9. At its apex in the third quarter, the Trojan lead was 36-14.

The Trojan bench was unable to contain Martinez in the final period, although Petaluma’s advantage was never endangered.

Nine Petalumans scored in the game, with Sanchez contributing eight, Isabella Hernandez six and Alyssa Goebel and Neven five apiece.

The Trojans followed up the non-league win with a 42-35 overtime victory over Justin-Siena in a Vine Valley Athletic League game played in Napa.

Petaluma earned the win by outscoring the Braves 10-1 in the extra period.

O’Keefe and Brooke Baxman led Petaluma with 10 points apiece, with O’Keefe hitting three 3-pointers. Sanchez and Karlie Berncich added seven points each. Sanchez had an exceptional all-around game, grabbing 10 rebounds, all on the defensive boards. O’Keefe had three assists.

ST. VINCENT

Santa Rosa, locked into second place in North Bay League Redwood girls basketall standings, scored a convincing 55-12 win over outmanned St. Vincent last week.

The Panthers scored early and often with a fast-breaking attack to take a 20-6 lead and there was little doubt as to the outcome. DeCarli Gym was the scene of the action, and a small cadre of fans from both schools was on hand as previous COVID restrictions were relaxed allowing parents to attend.

The host Mustangs relied mostly on the offensive efforts of veteran player Sophia Skubic as she nailed a 3-point shot to open the scoring after less than a minute played. Skubic went on to score 8 points before the hosts went scoreless in the final period.

Izzy Badaglia knocked in a couple of free throws and Nedene Ghattas tossed in a follow shot from underneath for the Mustangs. Senior guard Maddie Badaglia turned in a strong floor game for coach Dayna Dolcini as the veteran grabbed five rebounds and came up with four loose balls.

The Mustangs slipped to 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the North Bay League. In previous league outings, the Mustangs dropped a game to league-leading Maria Carrillo and came back to defeat Elsie Allen 33-19. Maria Carrillo continues to lead the Redwood Division of the North Bay League with an unblemished 4-0 mark.

Santa Rosa improved to 4-1 in league play with multiple scorers including 6 points by hustling sophomore guard Sydney Duncan. A highlight of Duncan’s play came in the second period when she converted an up-and under play-in which pleased the crowd.