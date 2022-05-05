Gaucho girls win first -round NCS lacrosse game

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team tries to take the second step in the North Coast Section playoffs Thursday evening when it faces Marin Academy in the quarterfinals in Larkspur. Faceoff is at 5:30 p.m.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos earned a spot in the game by defeating Piedmont 19-8 in a first-round game played Tuesday at Casa.

Taylor Pieri led the Casa Grande win with five goals and three assists. Natalie Labanowski and Sierra Schmidt added five goals each while Megan Marston scored two goals and assisted on one.

Casa Grande goalie Trinity Salus made 10 saves.

Katharine Kinne led Piedmont with four goals, while Elizabeth Ethington had four assists.

Casa Grande goes into Thursday’s game with a 13-8 record and as Vine Valley Athletic League co-champions and winner of the VVAL Tournament.

Marin County Athletic League champion Marin Catholic enters the game with a 17-3 record.