Gaucho JVs win their version of the Egg Bowl

The Casa Grande junior varsity had little trouble with rival Petaluma in the preliminary game to Saturday’s Egg Bowl.

Casa quarterback Ethan Arellano was almost perfect, completing 21 of 23 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Arellano’s primary target was Clint Rae who pulled in seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns of 75 and 32 yards. Marcel Paletlo also grabbed a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Zachary Herrera was a workhorse running back for the Gauchos, gaining 76 yards and scoring on a 5-yard run.

Casa Grande’s shutout defense was led by Cade Rea who made nine solo tackles and assisted on six others. Shamus Dirrane made six solo tackles and assisted on three others.