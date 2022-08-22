Gaucho netters young, but hopeful

The Casa Grande Gaucho volleyball team is hoping to build on last season’s strong finish.

The Gauchos struggled for most of the 2021 season, but rallied for three consecutive victories to close the campaign on a high note under third-year coach Jen Sutton. Included in their string of wins was a surprising upset over power American Canyon (15-11).

Sutton was enthusiastic while discussing the upcoming year, but warns “it might take us a little time because we are going to be very young. Hitters Marissa Brody and Elyse Perez were sophomores last year, and both have matured and could perform at a higher level.

“Brody is a lefty, and she did some good things late in games for us last season. I like the fact that Marissa is a three-sport player,” she said.

Sophomore center blocking prospect 6-foot Lila Partridge has been brought up to replace Jaime McGaughey who will not be with the team because of prior athletic commitments. Partridge is a work in progress after playing on the freshman team last year.

The key player in every volleyball offense is the setter. This year’s leading candidate for that important position is returning senior Malaya Cantor. Cantor will get herself in position to receive a second touch and then deliver a pass at the right height for kills on the other side of the net. The Gauchos will depend on Cantor to have a banner season.

Sutton was pleased to note the return of second team all-Vine Valley Athletic League selection Sarah Thornton. She is a fierce competitor, and she has upgraded her game over the summer months by playing travel-league volleyball.

“It is my goal to have the girls play with determination, and Sarah is a prime example,” noted the coach. Her prized senior was especially sharp in the Gaucho comeback win in their second outing against rival Petaluma last season. Casa won 3-2 after trailing most of the entire match.

Thornton will be the main ingredient on both offense and defense for the Gauchos.

Last year, Vintage of Napa and Justin Siena tied for the league championship with records of 11-1 in league play. The return of MVP Marla Bodor for the Crushers could make them the favorites again in 2022.