Gaucho sharpshooter Ashley Harris named VVAL MVP

There is a fresh championship banner resting on the wall at Casa Grande’s Coach Ed Iaopi Gym that has to be one of the least expected when girls basketball teams were allowed to play for real after a limited spring season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The banner signifies the 2021-2022 Vine Valley Athletic League championship the Gauchos won, led by equally unlikely league Most Valuable Player, senior Ashley Harris.

Harris and the Gauchos overcame many obstacles to raise to the top of the VVAL.

The COVID season was even tougher for Casa Grande’s Gauchos who had just lost head coach Dan Sack after his many seasons of solid service. With only hours until the re-opening of the doors to the gym, the school finally filled the coaching assignment with the familiar face of Scott Himes from the James Forni boys coaching tree after he left Casa to be head coach at Rancho Cotate and later St. Vincent boys teams.

Introductions were brief, and the athletes were told they could participate in only one sport during the shortened and crowded spring season. Himes told the girls to make a sports choice and have fun. He would take the basketball-only players and they would do their best to play out the shortened schedule.

Four starters from a good team developed by Sack were missing. A couple of outstanding guards opted to play lacrosse, another transferred to San Marin and one with great promise played softball. Only four under class players from the bench of Sacks’ last team were remaining’ but the Gauchos soldiered on and finished a forgettable 5-6 against only league competition.

Nothing counted, but one player began to catch the eye of the veteran coach, and she did nothing but improve her standing with each passing practice. With an amazing shooting eye, that player would come out of nowhere to receive the league’s top individual award. By the end of the season, it was no surprise that Harris was named the Most Valuable Player for the league.

Casa Grande’s Ashley Harris shot her way to the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player Award (SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Harris, called AJ by her friends and teammates, is not tall or especially fast on the floor, but Himes learned that she could shoot with accuracy, and had a fierce determination during practice drills.

“The other girls knew that they had to bring their A game when going up against Ashley in our competitive drills,” he said. “She brought out the best in all of us.”

Harris and freshman teammate Annamaria Robertson were sent out last summer to an AAU development team in Marin County where they both enjoyed some success playing with other quality players.

“Everything was different there because of different coaching,” noted Harris. “I had to adjust to different offensive systems.”

While things were beginning to move forward on the school team front, Harris continued to work on her shooting in “the lab.” The lab in this case was a court in her backyard. With the approval and encouragement of her dad, she continually practiced long range shots.

There was only one side of her family court to get off shots from where the arc would be, so most of her work came from the right sideline. The left side of the corner blocked such practice because of a tree. The right side of the arc would be a spot on every floor where she would have continuing success in knocking down 3-point shots with a very quick release.

“Dad has been my biggest influence in basketball,” she says. “He is the one who encouraged me to give it another try when I broke my foot during as a freshman. He took my brother and me to a shooting camp at Dixon where they analyzed our shooting, and got us to concentrate on continuing to improve. It was two days, and we stayed all night. It was a very good experience. Dad also opened a couple of gyms before my games so that I could practice my shot routine.”

When the Vine Valley Athletic League got underway, most coaches favored the veteran American Canyon team because of their stock of raw talent. Two of their regulars from the previous season were “Division II ready” according to Himes. Justin Siena and Vintage were also pre-season favorites.

“Casa Grande plays good defense, and they can be a pest,” reminded coach Ed Bettencourt of Justin Siena. There was very little buzz about a shooter from Casa Grande named AJ Harris however.

Casa Grande opened the season by capturing two early season tournaments at Piner and Elsie Allen. Harris became the focal point in the Gaucho attack by knocking down a couple of 3-pointers early in those games.

“I didn’t put any limits on her shot selection,” explained Himes. “It may have cost us a couple of times, but the teamwork between AJ and our point guard, Mazin Dahmani, took shape and Ashley would get the ball delivered to her side whenever there was a slightest opening.”

The difference between the success of Harris and that of other leading point makers in the league, was that Harris remained part of the regular player rotation, and took her regular time on the bench when fresh reserves entered.

Led by Harris at the end of the season, the Gauchos finished 20-8 with their best record since Casa advanced to the section finals in 2010-11 under Sack. Harris wound up converting on a whopping 76 3-point attempts despite measured minutes that allowed a terrific defensive run with fresh players at all times.

Dahmani was named to the all-league first team by stacking up assist numbers. With opposing defenses stretched to guard Harris on the right side, second team all-league selection Jaime McGaughey was open to make thunderous scoring drives to the basket.

“The game I will remember the most was our first meeting with Justin Siena in Napa, says Harris. “We were down by six points with less than a minute to go, and put together a new press on the fly, causing turnovers and new ball possessions for us. Mazin hit a 3-pointer from the corner to win it.”

A basketball career spanning “totally different coaching styles,” a major foot injury, and the COVID pandemic were only bumps along the way for the sweet-shooting Harris who wrapped up the year with the VVAL’s highest individual award and Casa Grande ended up with a league championship.