Gaucho soccer start: 1 win, 2 ties

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 13, 2022, 2:17PM
The Casa Grande boys soccer team is holding its own in the early going to the season.

In three games going into this week, the Gauchos have won once and tied twice.

Casa opened with a 1-0 win over Windsor behind a goal from Jose Chavez.

The Gauchos then tied Rancho Cotate with David Ramirez providing the Casa goal.

Another tie, this time 2-2 against Ukiah, followed. Chavez scored both Casa goals.

Casa hosts Santa Rosa on Friday.

